Georgia’s Ossoff-Perdue race for Senate presents a striking contrast
ATLANTA — One is a veteran former corporate chieftain with a direct line to the White House. The other is a younger investigative journalist who says his opponent is the embodiment of all that is wrong with Washington.Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff present dramatically different visions of government as they square off for Perdue’s U.S. Senate seat, one of two up for grabs in Georgia this November as Democrats try to retake control of the chamber. Fresh off his primary victory, Ossoff aims to unite Democrats behind a message that it’s time to purge the federal government of Pres…
Trump: ‘I think the concept of chokeholds sounds so innocent so perfect’
President Donald Trump is weighing in on critical issues in the national conversation, by defending police chokeholds as "innocent," "perfect," and at times necessary, while suggesting that perhaps they should be banned, yet offering hypothetical examples of when they are necessary. He also says the nationwide protests against the killing of George Floyd, by a white police officer who pressed his knee into the unarmed, handcuffed, Black man's neck for nearly nine minutes, are not only "unnecessary," but "riots."
"I think the concept of chokeholds sounds so innocent so perfect," Trump told Fox News host Harris Faulkner in a pre-recorded interview that aired Friday afternoon, "and then you realize if it's a one-on-one now if it's a two-on-one that's a little bit of a different story – depending – depending on the toughness and strength, you know we're talking about toughness and strength, we are talking there's a physical thing here also."
Michigan Trump supporters encourage GOP voters to burn their own absentee ballots at ‘Recall & Revolution’ event
Politicians in Michigan are gearing up to hold a protest in Grand Rapids this Friday where they plan to burn their absentee ballot applications, WZZM13 reports.
The protest is in response to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who sent absentee ballot applications to all Michigan voters ahead of the August and November elections in an effort to get people to vote despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Lighting the bonfire where the ballots are to burned is Karl Manke, a Michigan barber who defied the state's lockdown orders in response to the pandemic. Attendees of the protest were asked to bring "unsolicited, absentee ballot applications to be incinerated, under protest."
Trump ignites confusion with an ‘incoherent’ rant about ‘questionable’ Abraham Lincoln
Commentators on Friday struggled to understand a comment made by President Donald Trump about Abraham Lincoln.
During a Fox News interview, Trump boasted that he had been better for Black Americans than any president in history. He then suggested that Lincoln's legacy was "questionable."
"I think I've done more for the black community than any other president, and let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good -- although it's always questionable. You know, in other words, the end result --" the president said, before host Harris Faulkner cut him off.
"Well, we are free, Mr. President. He did pretty well," Faulkner said.