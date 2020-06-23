Germany reimposes local lockdown after regional coronavirus outbreak
The governor of Germany’s most populous state on Tuesday announced lockdown measures in a county that has seen a large increase in Covid-19 cases linked to a slaughterhouse.
Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, said Tuesday that people in Guetersloh county should only have contact with their own household or one person from outside.
Laschet said cinemas, fitness studios and bars will be closed, although restaurants can continue to cater to people from the same household.
More than 1,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck and thousands have been put under a quarantine to try to halt the outbreak.
Although its management of the Covid-19 crisis has been among the most successful in Europe, Germany has seen repeated outbreaks in slaughterhouses, whose employees are often migrants living in crowded company-provided accommodation.
Chancellor Angela Merkel had favored maintaining lockdown discipline for longer, but Germany eventually eased restrictions following pressure from regional premiers.
Many parts of the world, including Latin America and South Asia, are only beginning to feel the full force of the pandemic, while other regions that were thought to have curtailed the virus are being hit with second waves. China, Germany, South Korea and Japan are all battling new outbreaks, with some also reintroducing containment measures.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)
Muslims disappointed, but accepting, as Saudi scales back hajj
Muslims expressed disappointment Tuesday at Saudi Arabia's decision to scale back this year's hajj pilgrimage, but many accepted it was necessary as the kingdom battles a major coronavirus outbreak.
Riyadh said Monday the hajj would be "very limited" with only pilgrims already in the country allowed to perform the ritual, marking the first time in modern Saudi history that foreign visitors have been barred.
The move had looked inevitable for some time and several countries had already pulled out, but the announcement nevertheless added to disappointment for Muslims who invest huge sums and face long waits to go on hajj.
Tokyo Disney parks to reopen from July 1
Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will reopen from July 1 after a four-month suspension over coronavirus, its operators said Tuesday, as Japan gradually reopens its economy, including theme parks and professional sports.
Oriental Land said the two resorts will resume operations to a limited number of visitors who bought online, reserved tickets.
The parks will enforce rigorous social distancing measures and use of masks, while also checking guests' temperatures.
"We will operate the parks with caution" by restricting the number of guests and on individual rides, as well as cleaning and social distancing efforts, Oriental Land said in a statement.
GOP senator wants to spend hundreds of billions to boost travel across America during COVID pandemic: report
One Republican senator has an ambitious proposal to boost travel within the United States despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A day ahead of Trump’s visit to Arizona, GOP Senator Martha McSally proposes giving taxpayers *$4,000 each* to take a vacation," Bloomberg's Steve Dennis reported Monday evening. "Couples would get $8,000 in vacation tax credits, plus $500 per kid."
"McSally’s massive travel stimulus bill would require the travel to be within the United States but at least 50 miles from your principal residence," he explained. "The bill would pay for your food, beverages, lodging, transportation and live entertainment events (including sporting events)."