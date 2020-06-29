Quantcast
Connect with us

Global COVID-19 cases top 10 million as HHS secretary warns ‘window is closing’ to get disease back under control in US

Published

2 hours ago

on

“This is a very, very serious situation.”

Confirmed global cases of the coronavirus hit 10 million Sunday, a grim milestone that came as reported deaths from the disease climbed toward 500,000 and a top U.S. health official warned the country’s chances of getting the outbreak back under control were fast disappearing.

“This is a very, very serious situation and the window is closing for us to take action and get this under control,” Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar told CNN‘s Jake Tapper Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data from Johns Hopkins University, which has tracked the disease for months, showed the total confirmed cases around the world at over 10 million by early Sunday afternoon. Total deaths as of press time had nearly exceeded the 500,000 mark.

The U.S. leads the world in total cases with over 2.5 million and in deaths with 125,709. Brazil is a distant second in both categories with around 1.3 million cases and just over 57,000 deaths.

“We are 4% of the world’s population and we are 25% of the cases and the deaths,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on an appearance on ABC Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As CNN reported:

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-six states are reporting a rise in positive coronavirus cases, and only two are reporting a decline in cases compared to last week.

On Friday, the U.S. reported the highest number of new cases in a single day, with at least 40,173 new infections. The previous daily high was reported on Thursday.

Several states, including Texas and Washington state, and localities have paused their reopening plans or reimposed some restrictions in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.

President Donald Trump’s management of the disease has been blamed by critics for the nation’s high rate of infection and death count. Trump and members of his administration have blamed a host of other factors, including testing, on the high rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Tom Frieden told Fox News Sunday that rationale was simply untrue.

“As a doctor, a scientist, an epidemiologist, I can tell you with 100% certainty that in most states where you’re seeing an increase, it is a real increase,” said Frieden. “It is not more tests, it is more spread of the virus.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘You live off of white people’: Woman screams profanities at Black Lives Matter activists in Pennsylvania

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

A woman was filmed screaming at Black Lives Matter activists on Sunday, yelling, “you live off of white people” and “keep your HIV over there,” in a profanity-laden rant during a Watsontown, Pennsylvania BLM protest.

As the activists chanted, “No justice, no peace,” video shows the woman yelling back, “F*ck you, we’re going to give you no peace,” then repeatedly unleashing several profanities as she waves her middle finger. Holding a bottle of water, she starts to walk away, then comes back to yell, “You f*ckin’ communists.”

BLM activists responded to her verbal attacks by chanting, “We love you.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It is really terrifying here’: CNN goes behind the scenes at Houston hospital flooded with COVID-19 patients

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

CNN's Miguel Marquez on Monday delivered a sobering report from a Houston hospital that has been flooded with patients infected by the novel coronavirus.

In a dispatch from Houston's United Memorial Medical Center, Marquez talked with medical professionals who say their facility is being overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who have come down with the disease.

"The last three weeks, I have seen more admissions and sicker patients than on the previous ten weeks," explained Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at the United Memorial Medical Center. "So it's been an exponential increase on the severity of illness and in the number of cases we admit."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘incompetence, ignorance and dishonesty’ over coronavirus is worse than the impeachment scandal: columnist

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The Daily Beast, columnist Irwin Redlener argued that President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is a bigger and more consequential than the events that led to his impeachment — and should be treated as such.

"Donald Trump and his administration did not create the worst biological threat that the world has experienced in more than 100 years, but the American president’s incompetence, ignorance and dishonesty in handling this crisis has been stunning," wrote Redlener. "One hundred and twenty-seven thousand Americans are dead already, and that number will continue to rise."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image