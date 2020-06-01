Global protests erupt in solidarity with racial justice defenders in US
“Police brutality has created a flashpoint for unrest that was already simmering,” read an editorial published Monday in The Times of London.
People in a number of international cities violated bans on large gatherings over the weekend to show solidarity with protests against police brutality that have exploded in at least 140 cities across the United States.
Political leaders overseas condemned the killing of Floyd, who died after now-former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes while the man was unarmed and handcuffed and as onlookers pleaded with Chauvin to stop.
An estimated 1,500 people in Berlin marched on Sunday to the ethnically and racially diverse neighborhood of Hermannplatz, a day after more than 2,000 people gathered outside the U.S. embassy where they chanted “Black Lives Matter” and held pictures of Floyd.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathering in front of the US Embassy in Berlin to protest the death of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/M1dBdJLbbB
— Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) May 30, 2020
WATCH: Protesters gather outside the US embassy in Berlin to demand justice for George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/gKPlfFfv6s
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2020
Other spontaneous gatherings were held in Copenhagen, London, Madrid, and Tokyo.
Also protests here in Copenhagen, Denmark
The demonstration walked from the US Embassy to the Danish Parliament#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xXj1XQi83U
— Allan Wrestle ️ (@Allan_Wrestle) June 1, 2020
WATCH: Some pretty big crowds in London marching down Whitehall for #BlackLivesMatterUK protests.
Also a large crowd gathered outside the US embassy. #ICantBreath pic.twitter.com/HI5BQLN0ga
— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) May 31, 2020
protests in Madrid for what really matters pic.twitter.com/rGKYTosFaH
— BLM | (@distanceherron) June 1, 2020
Hundreds of people protested in Tokyo today against racist police violenece. The reason was not only Minneapolis, but first of all the violent arrest and beating in broad daylight of a kurdish man living in Tokyo. A short thread. #0530渋谷署前抗議 pic.twitter.com/hDJxaiR7hJ
— Gregor Wakounig (@Gregor_Wakounig) May 30, 2020
“Systematic racism caused his death, not just one bad apple in an institution,” said Emma Sheerin, a lawmaker with the Irish Sinn Féin party in Northern Ireland. “In the north where our own freedom fighters and civil rights organizations were inspired by the demonstrations of the American civil rights movement of the 1960s, we stand in solidarity with those who struggle for equality.”
✊✊✊
Institutionalised discrimination is never right.
No one should ever be treated differently because of the colour of their skin, the language they speak, their religion or who they love.
Sinn Féin stands in solidarity with those fighting for justice for George Floyd’ pic.twitter.com/Ju1jdbGb57
— Emma Sheerin (@SheerinOfficial) June 1, 2020
In England, officials on Friday denounced the arrest of CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his camera crew as they reported on the protests in Minneapolis.
“Journalists all around the world must be free to do their job and hold authorities to account without fear of retribution,” Britain’s Foreign Office said in a statement.
Michelle Bachelet, the high commissioner for human rights at the United Nations, called on the U.S. to take “serious action” to end police killings of civilians, which happened nearly 1,100 times in 2019.
News agencies around the world registered shocked reactions to the protests which grew last week and over the weekend, spreading to U.S. cities both large and small and marked by law enforcement officers running vehicles into crowds of protesters, pepper spraying Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) in Columbus, Ohio; and reportedly severely injuring Linda Tirado, a photojournalist in Minneapolis—among other acts of violence.
The German newspaper Bild wrote that the protests were “scenes like out of a civil war.”
The Times of London, meanwhile, expressed no confidence in President Donald Trump’s ability to—or interest in—taking steps to quell the anger brought on by Floyd’s killing and those of other black civilians. The newspaper criticized Trump’s threats of violence toward protesters and predicted he would continue to stoke outrage among his political opponents.
“Politically, identifying enemies puts Mr. Trump into his comfort zone,” the Times’ leading article read on Monday. “Rather than pouring oil on troubled waters, he has opted for petrol.”
“Police brutality has created a flashpoint for unrest that was already simmering,” the Times added. “President Trump must change his tone to avoid a violent summer.”
Commentary
Trump’s new order: Lawlessness mixed with brutal clampdown
Despite headlines and news reports replete with loaded terms like "looting" and "riots," the real story of this past weekend was not the behavior of people on the streets protesting police violence. It was a story of numerous local police departments, emboldened by a wannabe fascist president, turning brownshirt against the ordinary people they are supposedly there to serve and protect. Make no mistake about it: This is a police uprising against American citizens. That's the true narrative.
As my colleagues at Salon spent the weekend documenting, the police assaulted, arrested, shot and gassed journalists, and even ran over peaceful protesters in an outburst of rage at the public for objecting to unchecked police power. In doing so, they were, egged on by Donald Trump. Police in Minneapolis set the tone by using tear gas against peaceful protesters on Tuesday, and ever since cops across the country have been doing everything they could to shift the headlines away from "protest" to "riots" by attacking protesters until they fight back or turn to property destruction.
Breaking Banner
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich unloads on ‘unfit’ Trump — calls Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham cowards for refusing to act
In an interview with The Nation, legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich railed against President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
“The thing that strikes me is that we all see this police violence and racism, and we’ve seen it all before, but nothing changes," he told The Nation. "That’s why these protests have been so explosive. But without leadership and an understanding of what the problem is, there will never be change. And white Americans have avoided reckoning with this problem forever, because it’s been our privilege to be able to avoid it. That also has to change.”
Breaking Banner
‘He was literally in the bunker’: Kayleigh McEnany faces heat in briefing over Trump inaction on George Floyd
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany faced questions on Monday about why President Donald Trump seemed to be "hiding" in the White House bunker instead of addressing America's racial wounds.
"There is the perception that the president is hiding in the bunker on the racial protests issue," one reporter told McEnany at Monday's briefing. "He was literally put in a bunker on Friday night by the Secret Service. I mean, would you agree that he's hiding out on this issue? And is that a good posture to be?"
"I would not agree with that at all," McEnany replied, noting that she had spoken to the president by phone "at least a half of dozen times yesterday. And every time I talk to him, he was telling me about a different action he had taken."