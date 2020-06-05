Global vaccines program gets $8.8 billion shot in the arm
Governments around the world on Thursday pledged $8.8 billion for global vaccines alliance Gavi to help immunization programs disrupted by coronavirus, prompting calls for global cooperation to ensure a potential COVID-19 vaccine is available to all.
The online meeting beat a target to raise $7.4 million to provide vaccines at a much reduced cost to 300 million children worldwide over the next five years.
More than 50 countries took part as well as individuals such as billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, whose foundation pledged $1.6 billion.
Gavi also launched a new initiative to purchase potential COVID-19 vaccines, scale-up production and support delivery to developing nations, which raised $567 million in seed money.
“Together, we rise to fulfill the greatest shared endeavor of our lifetimes — the triumph of humanity over disease,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted the summit.
“Today we make the choice to unite, to forge a path of global cooperation.”
Scientists around the world are racing to develop and test a coronavirus vaccine and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it must be available to everyone.
“A vaccine must be seen as a global public good — a people’s vaccine, which a growing number of world leaders are calling for,” he said in a video message.
There needs to be “global solidarity to ensure that every person, everywhere, has access”.
The pandemic has exposed new ruptures in international cooperation, notably with US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO).
But Gavi chief executive Seth Berkley insisted there must be a “global perspective”.
“At the end of the day, if you have large outbreaks of COIVD anywhere in the world, it threatens the world,” he said.
– Doesn’t discriminate –
The United States pledged $1.16 billion to Gavi’s fundraising drive, and Trump sent a recorded message to the conference.
“As the coronavirus has shown, there are no borders. It doesn’t discriminate,” he said.
“It’s mean, it’s nasty. But we can all take care of it together… we will work hard. We will work strong.”
The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 6.5 million and killed over 385,000 people since emerging in China last December, according to an AFP tally of official sources.
If a vaccine is developed, Microsoft founder Gates said Gavi hoped to be able to buy it for the poorest countries.
He said pharmaceutical companies had been working together to try to secure the required production capacity.
“It’s been amazing, the pharmaceutical companies stepping up to say ‘yes, even if our vaccine is not the best, we will make our factories available’,” he told BBC radio.
– Immunisations disrupted –
Stay-at-home orders have been imposed across the world to stem the spread of coronavirus, causing huge economic disruption and the suspension of routine immunization programs for preventable diseases such as measles and polio.
The WHO, UN children’s agency UNICEF and Gavi warned last month that vaccine services were disrupted in nearly 70 countries, affecting some 80 million children under the age of one.
Polio eradication drives were suspended in dozens of countries, while measles vaccination campaigns were also put on hold in 27 countries, UNICEF said.
Recent modeling from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine estimated that for every coronavirus death prevented by halting vaccination campaigns in Africa, up to 140 people could die from vaccine-preventable diseases.
Since it was formed in 2000, Gavi says it has helped to immunize more than 760 million children.
But Berkley warned: “These historic advances in global health are now at risk of unravelling as COVID-19 causes unprecedented disruption to vaccine programs worldwide.”
Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde told the meeting that her nation had seen “how the life of a helpless child is transformed to a better future through immunizations”.
She added: “As much as a coordinated and cooperative global response is needed to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, we should not lose sight of the fact that the vaccine’s success is strongly linked to maintaining routine immunization.
“Which means the need to maintain the supply chain and the immunization infrastructure as well.”
Breaking Banner
Hillary Clinton rips Trump as ‘such an insecure man’ for refusing to wear a coronavirus mask in public
On Thursday, former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton joined former Vice President Joe Biden's virtual town hall — and offered a few choice words against President Donald Trump.
Clinton in particular scorned Trump for refusing to wear a mask in public, when his own administration recommends it as a COVID-19 precaution. "He’s such an insecure man," said Clinton. "He thinks it will make him less than he believes he is."
Clinton also slammed Trump and the GOP's crusade against mail-in voting.
"Trump and the Republicans will do everything they can to prevent people from voting," she said. "That’s why they are against vote by mail. That’s why they passed these ridiculous laws to try to limit the electorate."
COVID-19
Las Vegas casinos reopen after months of virus lockdown
Las Vegas casinos threw open their doors Thursday after 11 weeks closed due to coronavirus, with downtown roulette wheels and slot machines whirring to life minutes after midnight.
Large crowds flocked immediately to casinos such as The D, which had flown in gamblers from across the country on hundreds of free flights to boost the occasion.
"We're fired up... You can see the smiles on everybody's faces," owner Derek Stevens told journalists. "Everybody's just excited."
On the world-famous Strip, which has been almost deserted since mid-March, casinos and resort hotels began reopening more slowly after dawn.
COVID-19
Authors pull study flagging hydroxychloroquine risks
Three of the four authors behind a large-scale study in The Lancet that raised safety fears over the use of common anti-malarial drugs to treat COVID-19 retracted their paper on Thursday, blaming a health care company that supplied the dataset.
The study retrospectively analyzed some 96,000 patient records, finding that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine showed no benefit against the coronavirus and even increased the risk of dying in hospital, with heart arrhythmia a particular concern.
The finding led the World Health Organization to suspend clinical trials into the medicines, but it was soon followed by widespread concern among scientists over a lack of information about the countries and hospitals that contributed data.