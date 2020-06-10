Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong’: California woman loses it with jogger for exercising in local park

Published

1 min ago

on

A Torrance, California woman was running up and down the stairs in a park when an elderly woman came up to her to yell that she was monopolizing the stairs.

“We don’t play games here anymore,” the older woman says in the video. “Next time you ever talk to me like that you’re going to get your ass kicked by my family. They’re going to f*ck you up!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video doesn’t show the previous discussion between the two women before the older woman chases after her and starts yelling.

“What did I do?” the woman with the camera asks.

“They’re going to F*ck you up!” the older woman yells again.

“What did I do?” the younger woman asks again, off-camera.

“Because you are an assh*le! You took the whole stairs to yourself!” the older woman screams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The younger woman explains that there are other stairs in the park and points to them.

“Why can’t you go somewhere else where you can go to a gym!” the older woman asks, apparently forgetting that due to COVID-19 most gyms are closed. “This is not just for you! Get the f*ck out of this world! Get the f*ck out of this state! Go back to whatever f*cking Asian country you belong in.”

The older woman appears to be wearing a mask but took it off to yell at the jogger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Torrance, is in the Los Angeles metro area.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Silly, sad, and desperate’: CNN’s Avlon blasts Trump’s ‘pathetic’ attempt to threaten the network for bad polls

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On CNN's "OutFront" Wednesday, fact-checker John Avlon slammed President Donald Trump for his legal letter to CNN demanding an apology for reporting on a poll showing him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Have you ever seen a campaign demand a retraction or an apology over a poll?" asked host Erin Burnett.

"No, absolutely not, and certainly not a president," said Avlon. "Because it is absurd on its face. It's silly, it's sad, it's desperate, and it is not a little pathetic, but it is consistent with the president's impulse. February 2017, he tweeted out any negative polls you see are fake news.' And this is his impulse, he rails against data he doesn't like, and his subservient staff is trying to please the boss. It's pathetic."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Governors decide they don’t care about spike in coronavirus cases — reopening will continue

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is rebooting his campaign to hold major rallies beginning on Juneteenth and he'll visit the states of Florida, Arizona and North Carolina, among others. The problem, however, is that many of the states are having an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Arizona, in particular, has seen a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases, though it could be attributed to the state actually testing, when before it was difficult to get a test. Texas, where Trump is headed to a fundraiser Wednesday, had its worst week of hospitalizations and an increase in cases.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

LeBron James founds voting rights group to stop suppression of Black voters

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that basketball superstar LeBron James is forming a new voting rights group intended to protect the ballot for African-American voters.

"The organization, called More Than a Vote, will partly be aimed at inspiring African-Americans to register and to cast a ballot in November," wrote Jonathan Martin. "But as the name of the group suggests, Mr. James and other current and former basketball stars — including Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jalen Rose — will go well beyond traditional celebrity get-out-the-vote efforts. Mr. James, 35, said he would use his high-profile platform on social media to combat voter suppression and would be vocal about drawing attention to any attempts to restrict the franchise of racial minorities."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image