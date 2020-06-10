Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Gone with the Wind’ removed from HBO Max after racism protests

Published

2 hours ago

on

“Gone with the Wind” was removed from the HBO Max streaming platform Tuesday, as mass protests against racism and police brutality prompt television networks to reassess their offerings.

The multiple Oscar-winning US Civil War epic released in 1939 remains the highest-grossing movie of all time adjusted for inflation, but its depiction of contented slaves and heroic slaveholders has garnered criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Gone With The Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

“These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible.”

Demonstrations have swept the United States since the May 25 killing of African American George Floyd while in police custody, with calls growing for police reform and the broader removal of symbols of a racist legacy, including monuments to the slave-holding Confederacy.

Floyd died last month as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into his neck for almost nine minutes. The officer has been charged with second-degree murder.

“12 Years A Slave” writer John Ridley said in a Los Angeles Times op-ed Monday that “Gone with the Wind” must be removed as it “doesn’t just ‘fall short’ with regard to representation” but ignores the horrors of slavery and perpetuates “some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will return to the recently launched streaming platform at a later date, along with a discussion of its historical context, the company said.

No edits will be made, “because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”

“If we are to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

– ‘Normalized injustice’ –

Meanwhile Tuesday, long-running reality series “Cops” was canceled by Paramount Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show followed real-life US officers on duty for over three decades, but had been accused of glamorizing aspects of policing and distorting issues such as race.

AFP/File / Olivier DOULIERY The long-running law enforcement reality TV series ‘Cops’ has been cancelled in the wake of mass protests against police brutality

“‘Cops’ is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson told US media Tuesday.

Police shows — both reality and scripted — are among the most-watched on US television but have come under scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Civil rights group Color of Change, which campaigned against the show for its depiction of suspects and alleged masking of racism in police forces, welcomed the news Tuesday.

“For 30 years, #COPS has normalized injustice and misrepresented crime, policing and race,” tweeted president Rashad Robinson.

“But it’s far from the only crime TV show to do so.”

Dan Taberski, whose podcast “Running from Cops” claimed the show allowed police to remove unflattering material during editing, said he was “hopeful its cancellation 31 years later is a sign of positive change to come.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular reality cop show “Live PD” has also been removed from schedules, while Jessica Alba-starring scripted procedural “LA’s Finest” saw its season premiere delayed Monday.

And in the UK, the BBC said it had pulled sketch show “Little Britain” — which features scenes where white actors wear makeup to portray characters from other ethnic backgrounds — from its iPlayer streaming service.

“Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer,” a spokesperson for the national broadcaster said Tuesday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Now is not the time to cut back on contributing to your 401k

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

As the U.S. stock market cratered in March, did you panic and stop contributing to your 401k?

If you didn’t change your contribution, you’ve passed the first test of an economic crisis as an investor: don’t stop buying stock simply because your investments are down. In fact, it’s better to buy stock while the market is down, since you’re generally getting more shares for your money.

Financial advisers recommend a continued and constant contribution to your 401k because by doing so, you take advantage of the market’s ups and downs, without letting emotion get in the way. Human instinct has trained us to run from danger, but when it comes to the stock market, this fight or flight response actually works against us.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘America is failing the test’: Paul Krugman issues dire warning about COVID-19 as cases surge in multiple states

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been in headlines as much over the last two weeks, the disease is still killing roughly 1,000 Americans a day and many states are seeing surges in cases.

In his latest New York Times column, Paul Krugman argues that the United States has all but given up on trying to contain the novel coronavirus and is instead resigning itself to thousands more people dying of the disease.

The U.S. is doing this, Krugman writes, even though several other countries have offered blueprints for beating the virus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka ‘dissociated princess’ schtick is no longer ‘viable’: Trump family biographer

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for Vanity Fair, Trump family biographer Emily Jane Fox revealed how first daughter Ivanka Trump's political strategy of playing the "dissociated princess" has played to her advantage — and how recent events suggest her strategy is reaching its limits.

"Ivanka’s ability to operate on this otherworldly separate track — both from the president and from the everyday realities and rules that surround most Americans — was both an asset to the kind of power she cared about and a contrast from her father," wrote Fox. "She ignored the harsher realities of the administration she was part of by creating a distinct narrative that she could market to those who were open to buying it as a way to both aid her father and whatever role she would ultimately decide to take on once he leaves the White House. It is a kind of impulse control and compartmentalization that the elder Trump does not possess. Her father is temperamentally unable not to dwell on and rave about exactly what is on his mind or the public consciousness at that precise moment, even when it’s in his obvious political interest to do so."

Continue Reading
 
 