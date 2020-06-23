Quantcast
GOP governor refuses to take responsibility for COVID surge: ‘I don’t feel guilty’

Published

22 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, The Kansas City Star reported that Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) told reporters at his latest press briefing that he takes no responsibility for the rise in COVID-19 cases in Missouri following his decision to fully lift state public health restrictions.

“Do you feel any personal responsibility for the people who have been infected and don’t recover after you chose to reopen the state?” KOMU’s Caroline Dade asked the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t even know where you come up with that question of personal responsibility as governor of the state of Missouri when you’re talking about a virus,” said Parson. “That’s no different than the flu virus or do I feel guilty because we have car accidents and people die everyday. No, I don’t feel guilty about that.”

“I don’t know that any one person’s responsible for that no more than anyone else standing out here in this hallway,” he added. “I can say the same thing for the media. Maybe you don’t do a good enough job really telling people the facts. Do you feel responsible for that?”

Parson lifted the lockdown at the beginning of May, and touted the potential relief to Missouri’s economy. In mid-June, he then let his social distancing order end. He has allowed local governments to impose restrictions as they deem necessary.


Trump complains about ‘spoiled rich people’ during Arizona rally: ‘Lock them up’

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

"That's why when rioting and looting broke out in our nation's capital, I quickly deplored -- I came in, I deployed the National Guard very quickly," Trump said. "We saved that incredible statue."

"Lock 'em up, yeah, lock 'em up," he added.

"A lot of spoiled people in that group, you know. A lot of spoiled -- a lot of spoiled, rich people," he argued.

Trump on protesters who tried to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House: "A lot of spoiled people in that group, you know. A lot of spoiled -- a lot of spoiled, rich people." pic.twitter.com/2WnLvb1xih

‘Chuck Todd simply has to go’: MSNBC anchor blasted for interview described as a ‘colossal disaster’

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd trended nationwide on Twitter on Tuesday following an interview with former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Mulvaney, the former South Carolina GOP congressman, who also served as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is currently serving as President Donald Trump's "special envoy" for Northern Ireland.

Frustrated viewers blasted the interview and called upon MSNBC to fire the "Meet the Press" host. Here's some of what people were saying.

https://twitter.com/SamSanderson123/status/1275546106114572288

https://twitter.com/TheRickyDavila/status/1275558093628137472

