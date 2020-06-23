GOP governor refuses to take responsibility for COVID surge: ‘I don’t feel guilty’

On Tuesday, The Kansas City Star reported that Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) told reporters at his latest press briefing that he takes no responsibility for the rise in COVID-19 cases in Missouri following his decision to fully lift state public health restrictions.

“Do you feel any personal responsibility for the people who have been infected and don’t recover after you chose to reopen the state?” KOMU’s Caroline Dade asked the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t even know where you come up with that question of personal responsibility as governor of the state of Missouri when you’re talking about a virus,” said Parson. “That’s no different than the flu virus or do I feel guilty because we have car accidents and people die everyday. No, I don’t feel guilty about that.”

“I don’t know that any one person’s responsible for that no more than anyone else standing out here in this hallway,” he added. “I can say the same thing for the media. Maybe you don’t do a good enough job really telling people the facts. Do you feel responsible for that?”

Parson lifted the lockdown at the beginning of May, and touted the potential relief to Missouri’s economy. In mid-June, he then let his social distancing order end. He has allowed local governments to impose restrictions as they deem necessary.