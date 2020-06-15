GOP lawmaker with COVID-19 tries to explain why he wasn’t wearing a mask on the House floor

On Monday, Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) announced he learned last week that he and members of his family tested positive for what he termed the “Wuhan virus” — assuring everyone he was out of danger and recovering, but complaining that he wasn’t able to taste bacon.

CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju proceeded to ask Rice why, a few weeks before his diagnosis on May 28, he had taken to the House floor without wearing a mask — and he tried to defend himself by claiming he had followed all of the other recommended guidelines.

GOP Rep. Tom Rice, who announced today he and his family were diagnosed with covid-19 last week, wasn't wearing a mask on House floor when chamber was in session on May 28. I asked him why not, and he told me then: “I'm socially distancing. I'm staying six feet away from folks.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 15, 2020