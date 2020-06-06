Quantcast
GOP scrambling to find delegates willing to attend Trump’s convention after he bailed on North Carolina: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Republicans are struggling to find delegates to attend the GOP convention.

“Adding to the uncertainty surrounding the convention is the trepidation delegates are feeling about attending a crowded gathering,” reported Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman. “Already, states like Indiana are having difficulty filling both their delegate and alternate spots. Many convention delegates are over 60 and therefore more vulnerable to the virus.”

“Indiana, Vice President Mike Pence’s home state, has struggled to fill its slots with the party donors and activists who typically compete for the highly coveted positions to represent the state on the convention floor,” the report continued.

This struggle comes as Republicans seek to move most aspects of the convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“On a phone call with Mr. Cooper on May 29, Mr. Trump said he would not deliver a speech in front of a half-empty arena and that he wanted a quick answer on whether the state would accommodate him, according to two people familiar with the call,” said the report. “Mr. Trump asked Mr. Cooper what he should do; the governor said they should work to find a way to scale the convention back, one of the people said.”

It is currently not set in stone where the convention will take place instead, although Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has been encouraging the GOP to hold the convention in his state, and some officials are looking at the city of Jacksonville in particular.


Jim Cramer: Coronavirus pandemic triggered ‘one of the greatest wealth transfers in history’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that that coronavirus pandemic has triggered "one of the greatest wealth transfers in history."

The remark from the network's "Mad Money" host came amid "ominous" economic data but a rebounding stock market.

"How can the market rebound without the economy? Because the market doesn't represent the economy; it represents the future of big business," said Cramer. "The bigger the business, the more it moves the major averages."

Philly police threaten to call in sick during protests after officer charged with assault: report

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna has been charged with assault after a video circulated of him beating Evan Gorski, a Temple University student, during a protest. But according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, his fellow officers on the force are outraged — and may stage a "sickout" in protest.

"John McNesby, head of the city’s police union, came to Bologna’s defense, calling him one of the city’s 'most decorated and respected police leaders' who had to make a split-second call in a chaotic situation," reported William Bender and Jeremy Roebuck. "By Friday evening, talk was circulating about a 'blue flu,' or organized move by officers to call in sick in solidarity with Bologna, as another round of demonstrations, with crowds anticipated in the thousands, was set to take place Saturday in central Philadelphia."

2020 Election

Silicon Valley rips off the mask as tech CEOs veer right amid political turmoil

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

The times are a-changing in Silicon Valley. Once a reliable bastion of libertarianism from the CEOs at the top to the workers at the bottom, new schisms are forming between the workers and the owners — from white-collar software engineers unionizing at Kickstarter to Googlers and Amazon workers publicly denouncing their executives.

