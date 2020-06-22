GOP senator wants to spend hundreds of billions to boost travel across America during COVID pandemic: report

One Republican senator has an ambitious proposal to boost travel within the United States despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A day ahead of Trump’s visit to Arizona, GOP Senator Martha McSally proposes giving taxpayers *$4,000 each* to take a vacation,” Bloomberg’s Steve Dennis reported Monday evening. “Couples would get $8,000 in vacation tax credits, plus $500 per kid.”

“McSally’s massive travel stimulus bill would require the travel to be within the United States but at least 50 miles from your principal residence,” he explained. “The bill would pay for your food, beverages, lodging, transportation and live entertainment events (including sporting events).”

Dennis noted that if 100 million Americans took advantage of the program, it would cost $400 billion.

“Also, the tax credit isn’t refundable. So if you don’t make enough to pay federal income taxes, you don’t get the free vacation,” he noted.

Here is his full thread on the forthcoming legislation:

McSally’s massive travel stimulus bill would require the travel to be within the United States but at least 50 miles from your principal residence. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 23, 2020

The bill “will encourage Americans to safely get out of their homes and discover or rediscover Arizona along with the rest of the amazing destinations our country has to offer after a difficult several months stuck inside,” McSally said. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 23, 2020

Just some very rough arithmetic off top of my head, but if 100 million taxpayers took advantage of the $4,000 tax break that’d be $400 billion. And I think that many more would be want to do so. I mean, who would want to turn down a free all expense paid vacation? — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 23, 2020

Also, the tax credit isn’t refundable. So if you don’t make enough to pay federal income taxes, you don’t get the free vacation. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 23, 2020

The program would end Dec. 31, 2021, and would be *retroactive* to Jan. 1, 2020. So I *think* that means you’d get two years of $4,000 tax credits? — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 23, 2020