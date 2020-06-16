GOP state senator’s aide resigns after video surfaces of him berating teens with racial slurs

An aide for Sen. Robert G. Ortt (R-NY) resigned this Monday after a video showing him using a racial epithet toward a 13-year-old girl and her friends surfaced on social media, The Buffalo News reports.

Ortt announced the resignation of his aide, Robert W. Welch, in a statement released on Monday.

“The employee in question submitted his resignation today and I accepted it. Beyond our official duties, I hold myself and my staff to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct. The employee’s actions in these videos did not meet those standards,” the statement read.

As The Buffalo News points out, the video was posted by Carla M. Morano on to her Facebook page. Morano is the mother of the 13-year-old girl who reportedly took the video.

See the post below: