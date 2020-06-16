Quantcast
GOP state senator’s aide resigns after video surfaces of him berating teens with racial slurs

2 hours ago

An aide for Sen. Robert G. Ortt (R-NY) resigned this Monday after a video showing him using a racial epithet toward a 13-year-old girl and her friends surfaced on social media, The Buffalo News reports.

Ortt announced the resignation of his aide, Robert W. Welch, in a statement released on Monday.

“The employee in question submitted his resignation today and I accepted it. Beyond our official duties, I hold myself and my staff to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct. The employee’s actions in these videos did not meet those standards,” the statement read.

As The Buffalo News points out, the video was posted by Carla M. Morano on to her Facebook page. Morano is the mother of the 13-year-old girl who reportedly took the video.

See the post below:


Activism

‘They are babies!’ Bystanders plead with Georgia officers as they hold 5 black children at gunpoint

Published

1 min ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Witnesses in Clayton County, Georgia say that law enforcement officers held at least five black children at gunpoint while they were walking through a neighborhood.

Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred on Monday, was shared on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

"Today in Clayton County, GA a officer decided to pull his gun out on 5 black teenagers about 13-15 yrs old for going through the neighborhood cut to the store," a caption on the video reads. "I’m assuming he thought they were robbing a house huh? 🤦🏾‍♂️ wake up people shit is sad it’s a cut in every hood."

Breaking Banner

‘He’s lying about the risks’: The View hosts clash with Meghan McCain over Trump holding rallies as COVID-19 spikes

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

The woman at "The View" clashed with their conservative co-host Meghan McCain over the differences between President Donald Trump holding a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma while the state is among many spiking with coronavirus cases.

During a Q&A with press Monday, Vice President Mike Pence lied about the cases in Oklahoma, saying that they were flattening the curve. In fact, Oklahoma is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases along with many other states that opened up during the Memorial Day weekend.

Breaking Banner

Woman holds Black family ‘hostage’ in Krogers parking lot and calls the cops – after child steps on a shelf

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

An incident that took place this Saturday at a Kroger in Detroit was captured on video by a black woman who says she was confronted by a white woman who blocked her car, refusing to allow her to leave, Fox2 reports.

According to Shaneeka Montgomery-Strickland, she was trying to leave the store parking lot when the woman stood behind her car.

"This needs to be known. You can't just stay hush hush about everything and keep on letting people get away with nonsense," c said, adding that the confrontation started when her son tried to grab a bottle of Gatorade from off the store shelf.

