GOP strategists go on profane rants about Trump’s campaign as they panic about 2020 ‘wipeout’
Several anonymous Republican strategists who spoke with Vice News this week spoke in dire and profane terms about President Donald Trump’s prospects for winning the 2020 election.
All the strategists interviewed by Vice said that they’ve been seeing Trump’s approval numbers plunge in states across the country, which they warned would lead to a massive defeat this fall unless things started changing drastically.
“The environment really sucks for us right now,” one strategist working on GOP congressional races said. “We’ve got a worldwide pandemic, the economy is slipping and now we have a race war tacked on. If the election were held today, we’d be talking about a wipeout. We’d be in landslide territory.”
Another GOP strategist warned that Trump has little time to turn things around.
“Trump has to get his sh*t together and his campaign has to get their sh*t together, or it’s going to be really problematic,” they said. “It would be catastrophic.”
And another GOP strategist feared that, as bad as the environment is now, it’s possible that it will get worse for the president in the coming months.
“Are we at the bottom or has the bottom not even dropped out yet?” they said. “I don’t know what gets us out of this. People are probably just f*cking sick of it.”
2020 Election
John Cornyn faces outcry after questioning idea of systemic racism
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has faced a barrage of criticism from Texas and national Democrats in recent days for his comments and questions about racism made during a hearing over how to overhaul the country's criminal justice system in the wake of Minneapolis resident George Floyd's death at the hands of police.
Cornyn, a Republican who is up for reelection in the fall, seemed to question in the hearing whether isolated acts of police misconduct ought to be characterized as signs of systemic racism within all police departments and among police officers. The two Democrats who are locked in a battle for their party's nomination released highly critical statements on the state's senior senator, saying Cornyn didn't understand the idea of broader systemic issues in policing and other public institutions harming black people.
2020 Election
Steve King Effect: GOP panicking over another incumbent who made racist statements and supports QAnon conspiracies
Many Republican strategists breathed a sigh of relief recently when Rep. Steve King of Iowa lost a primary battle to Iowa State Sen. Randy Feenstra, who will be running against a Democrat in the general election. But in Georgia, House Republicans have a major worry: a fear that extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene will defeat neurosurgeon John Cowan in a primary and end up running against Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in her district.
2020 Election
Trump critics fear a major constitutional crisis if the president refuses to concede defeat: report
Some Trump critics and pundits have been asserting that a narrow victory over President Donald Trump on Election Night wouldn’t be good enough — and that former Vice President Joe Biden (the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee) needs a landslide win in order to show a thorough rejection of Trumpism. Anti-Trump pundits, including some Never Trumpers on the right, have also warned that if Biden’s victory is only a narrow one, Trump might claim that the election was stolen and refuse to concede. And journalist Peter Nicholas, in a June 16 article for The Atlantic, examines the possibility of Trump refusing to leave the White House in January 2021 even if he loses the election.