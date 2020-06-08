Quantcast
GOP to wait before debating more stimulus — and risk getting ‘blamed by voters in November’: report

Published

50 mins ago

on

On Monday, Politico reported that Senate Republicans feel no immediate need to take up legislation on a new round of coronavirus stimulus — and may give it until July to decide whether to even take up the issue at all.

“Buoyed by a surprisingly strong jobs report last week and the knowledge that some of Congress’ $2 trillion March spending package still hasn’t been spent, the Senate GOP remains noncommittal on the timing and substance of the next piece of legislation,” reported Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine. “Bipartisan talks still haven’t begun in earnest, according to senators and aides, and the White House and senior Republican senators say they won’t start until July.”

Reports indicate that the jobs report may have been artificially inflated by a categorization error that could be obscuring an unemployment rate over 16 percent. However, even factoring in the error, unemployment has fallen slightly from a high of 19.7 percent.

“Republicans say it’s only responsible to wait and see how nearly $3 trillion in total coronavirus spending seeps into the economy,” said the report. “But it’s also a gamble: if the economic recovery isn’t as strong as they predict, they risk being blamed by voters in November that they and President Donald Trump didn’t do enough amid a global pandemic and historic recession.”

“I think conditions are definitely going to improve. We’ve seen the virus take down the best economy in the world, but it looks like it’s pretty resilient and starting to come back,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). He added that the jobs report “surprised everybody,” and said, “I’m beginning not to trust the ‘experts,’ the people who make all these predictions.”

You can read more here.


Republicans are blanketing DC with ads just so Trump and his allies will cheer up: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Republicans are bombarding the media markets of the Washington, D.C. area with pro-Trump ads — not because they'll be of any electoral use to the party, but because the sight of them cheers up President Donald Trump and members of Congress who support him.

"Over the past month, the Trump campaign has spent slightly more than $400,000 on cable news ads in the Washington, D.C., area, buying time largely on Fox News but with some smaller buys on CNN and MSNBC as well, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission," reported Lachlan Markey and Asawin Suebsaeng. "The ads began running in late May and are scheduled through June 23. It is, on a purely electoral level, a remarkably quixotic use of campaign cash. The purchases have no real shot of moving D.C., Maryland, or Virginia into the Trump column."

Shutdowns prevented 60 million coronavirus infections in the United States: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

A new study reveals that roughly 60 million Americans were saved from novel coronavirus infections as a result of the shutdown orders implemented throughout the United States during the pandemic. That means about 18% of the country's population avoided a coronavirus infection as a result, likely reducing the death toll by six or seven figures.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

The report, which was published in the journal Nature, modeled infection and disease spread using well-established public health models. Researchers determined that, without public health–informed shutdown measures, early infection rates increased by 43 percent per day on average both in the United States and in five other countries including ChinaFranceIranItaly and South Korea. (The authors noted that the average fell to 38 percent when Iran, which had an unusually high growth rate, was omitted from the equation.)

WHO’s new announcement about COVID-19 was a huge mistake

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

In a potentially disastrous blunder, the World Health Organization made an announcement on Monday about COVID-19 that experts are saying was a gigantic mistake.

The announcement addressed this question: Can people infected with COVID-19 who don't display any symptoms still transmit the infection to others? For months now, public health officials have said yes, and this fact has driven many of the extreme measures countries across the world have taken in response. Because the virus that causes COVID-19, called SARS-CoV-2, can transmit even when a person doesn't have symptoms, much of the world's population has sought to avoid unnecessary contact with others for fear that anyone could be carrying the deadly pathogen.

