GOP witness says William Barr must resign if he knew of Trump’s photo op before clearing protesters
George Washington University Professor Jonathan Turley, a witness for House Republicans, on Monday said that Attorney General William Barr should resign if he knew about President Donald Trump’s Lafayette Square photo op before protesters were forcefully cleared from the area.
“There was evidence the plan was put into place 48 hours before,” Turley told the House Oversight Committee. “Even if those facts are true, it does not answer whether the president’s photo op played a role in the size of the perimeter, the decision to move people all the way to I Street, for example.”
“Those are things that are legitimate questions,” he continued. “If Attorney General Barr cleared that area for the purpose of the photo op, despite knowing him for many years, being a graduate of our law school, I would immediately call for him to step down because that would be an outrageous use of power.”
He added: “If this was done to intimidate people, this would be a serious problem.”
Barr, who ordered the square cleared and participated in the president’s photo op, is on record denying that he knew the event was going to take place.
US North Korea envoy doubts new Trump-Kim summit
The US pointman on North Korea voiced doubt Monday that President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong Un would meet again before US elections, although he held out hope for progress in nuclear negotiations.
Deputy Secretary of State Steve Biegun pointed to the global COVID-19 pandemic as a "wet blanket" that would make any in-person summit difficult.
"I think it's probably unlikely between now and the US election," Biegun told a forum of the German Marshall Fund of the United States when asked about prospects for a Trump-Kim summit.
But he said the United States will "continue to leave the door open to diplomacy."
2020 Election
Trump is struggling badly as he faces off against two invisible enemies
The US presidential election is being shaped by the two crises that have defined 2020 so far: the coronavirus pandemic and the national reckoning over police brutality and racism.
COVID-19 has infected millions of Americans and killed 125,000, while causing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. Camera phone footage of George Floyd’s brutal killing sparked America’s largest wave of protests at least since the 1960s.