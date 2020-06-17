GOPCowards trends after new video slamming Republicans for protecting Trump goes viral

A new video highlighting some of the worst Republican responses to President Donald Trump’s actions is going viral, causing #GOPCowards to trend on social media.
Posted just six hours ago by the political action committee MeidasTouch, the video has been viewed nearly 700,000 times.
It opens with commentary about Trump’s tweets, then shows news clips of GOP Senators, including Joni Ernst, Martha McSally, Cory Gardner, and Rick Scott refusing to talk to reporters, and other Republicans Senators – like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, and Ted Cruz, scurrying past the press.
The video ends with a graphic that reads: “Vote Out the GOP Cowards,” then lists the ones they are targeting:
Warning: The story that follows contains links to extremely violent imagery.
A new video has surfaced that shows Trump supporter Steven Baca shooting an anti-racist protester, Scott Williams, during a fight in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 15.
The event that ended in near-fatal violence began with a few hundred protesters attempting to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate, a 16th-century Spanish conquistador notorious for brutality against American Indians.
In a wildly misleading op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal this week, Vice President Mike Pence echoed President Donald Trump’s claims that the mainstream media are exaggerating the threat coronavirus continues to pose in the United States. But Dr. Sanjay Gupta, during a June 17 appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” warned that not only is the U.S. far from out of the woods — the number of COVID-19 infections, he predicted, is “going to get worse.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week that an alarming number of employees at the Orlando International Airport tested positive for COVID-19 after nearly 500 of them were tested for the disease.
Orlando's News 6 WKMG reports that 260 Orlando airport workers came back with positive novel coronavirus test results, which is a positive rate of around 52 percent.
DeSantis said that officials decided to conduct mass tests at the airport after seeing "a couple" of cases there, and the testing was largely focused on people at the airport who work closely together.