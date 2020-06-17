Quantcast
#GOPCowards trends after new video slamming Republicans for protecting Trump goes viral

2 hours ago

A new video highlighting some of the worst Republican responses to President Donald Trump’s actions is going viral, causing #GOPCowards to trend on social media.

Posted just six hours ago by the political action committee MeidasTouch, the video has been viewed nearly 700,000 times.

It opens with commentary about Trump’s tweets, then shows news clips of GOP Senators, including Joni Ernst, Martha McSally, Cory Gardner, and Rick Scott refusing to talk to reporters, and other Republicans Senators – like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, and Ted Cruz, scurrying past the press.

The video ends with a graphic that reads: “Vote Out the GOP Cowards,” then lists the ones they are targeting:

MeidasTouch was founded by three brothers: an attorney who represented Colin Kaepernick, an Emmy award winning video editor who worked for Ellen DeGeneres, and a Marketing Account Supervisor.

Watch the video:

