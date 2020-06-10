GOP’s Kevin McCarthy suggests judging cops based on ‘the color of their uniform’ is on par with racism

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday said that it’s just as wrong to stereotype against police officers as it is to stereotype based on race.

While appearing on “Fox & Friends,” McCarthy said that people protesting against police brutality “have a right to be heard” before going off on a tirade about “people who are looting” and “antifa.”

After this, McCarthy then said no American should think that all police are bad based on the actions of a minority of officers.

“This nation believes in the rule of law, that no one should be judged based upon the color of their skin and nobody should be judged based upon the color of their uniform either,” he said. “And that’s what we should work together in principle to make sure, at the end of the day, the thing that we all believe is we strive for a more perfect union.”

