Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP’s Murkowski praises Mattis’s ‘honest and overdue’ Trump criticism — and suggests she won’t back his 2020 campign

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary James Mattis for speaking out against President Donald Trump, and then suggested she may not back his 2020 reelection campaign.

As reported by Politico’s Andrew Desiderio, Murkowski described Mattis’s statement denouncing the president as “true, honest, necessary and overdue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Perhaps we’re getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally, and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up,” Murkowski added.

The senator said that she was still “struggling” over whether to support Trump’s reelection campaign, despite the fact that she seemingly endorsed Mattis’s claim that the president was a danger to the future of American democracy.

Murkowski has frequently defied her party on important votes, most notably her vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act and against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Despite this, she nonetheless voted to acquit the president on impeachment articles on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Texas GOP official claims George Floyd’s death was ‘staged’ to hurt Trump in rant about mind control experiments

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

The governor of Texas is calling for the resignation of Bexar County Republican Party Chair Cynthia Brehm after she posted a conspiracy theory on her Facebook page about the death of George Floyd, the Statesman reports.

Brehm, who has claimed that the coronavirus pandemic is a Democratic hoax, suggested in her post that Floyd’s death was staged in order to damage President Trump. The post has since been deleted.

“These comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse,” said John Wittman, who is Governor Greg Abbot's communications director. “Cynthia Brehm should immediately resign her position as chair of the Bexar County Republican Party."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Murkowski praises Mattis’s ‘honest and overdue’ Trump criticism — and suggests she won’t back his 2020 campign

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary James Mattis for speaking out against President Donald Trump, and then suggested she may not back his 2020 reelection campaign.

As reported by Politico's Andrew Desiderio, Murkowski described Mattis's statement denouncing the president as "true, honest, necessary and overdue."

"Perhaps we're getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally, and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up," Murkowski added.

The senator said that she was still "struggling" over whether to support Trump's reelection campaign, despite the fact that she seemingly endorsed Mattis's claim that the president was a danger to the future of American democracy.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kamala Harris slams GOP for holding ‘irrelevant’ Obamagate hearing amid nationwide unrest over police violence: ‘This Judiciary Committee doesn’t care’

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called for the Judiciary Committee to look into why Attorney General Bill Barr issued a demand for law enforcement to gas, beat, and shoot protesters in Lafayette Square so that President Donald Trump could do a photo-op in front of St. John's Church.

Speaking in the committee hearing Thursday, Harris demanded the committee "think of its relevance" in the wake of the slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"I would dare say the conversation we are having today is irrelevant to what we are -- what is happening on the streets of America today," Harris said, attacking the hearing Republicans designed to investigate President Barack Obama three years after he left office.

Continue Reading
 
 