‘Grim’ sign for Trump as national poll shows him behind by 14 points
The poll—which showed Biden leading Trump 50% to 36%—is the latest in a string of recent surveys showing the president rapidly falling behind the presumptive Democratic nominee as voters increasingly disapprove of the incumbent’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and nationwide protests over police brutality.
Last week, Trump lashed out at Fox News after a poll conducted by the right-wing outlet showed him trailing Biden by 12 points. The president dismissed the survey as “phony.”
The Times described its findings “as among the most dismal showings of Mr. Trump’s presidency, and a sign that he is the clear underdog right now in his fight for a second term.”
“Among a striking cross-section of voters, the distaste for Mr. Trump has deepened as his administration failed to stop a deadly disease that crippled the economy and then as he responded to a wave of racial-justice protests with angry bluster and militaristic threats,” the Times reported. “The dominant picture that emerges from the poll is of a country ready to reject a president whom a strong majority of voters regard as failing the greatest tests confronting his administration.”
Biden, the former vice president, leads Trump in almost every category measured in the Times/Sienna College poll, including overwhelming support from women, Black and Latino voters, young voters, Independents, and voters who identify as “very liberal,” “somewhat liberal,” and “moderate.”
The president holds a one-point lead among white voters and is far ahead of Biden among “very” and “somewhat” conservative voters. The survey found that even amid the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression, voters still approve of Trump’s handling of the economy by a margin of 50 to 45.
“Thankfully, the nation appears to increasingly recognize that Trump is a disaster… except that he still leads 50-45 on the issue of the economy,” tweeted Faiz Shakir, who managed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) presidential campaign. “Can’t let that stand.”
Times reporter Nate Cohn tweeted Wednesday that “just out of academic curiosity,” he “spent some time yesterday seeing whether there were really any serious choices in weighting or design that might have led to even a modestly better picture for the president.”
“I’ve got nothing,” Cohn said.
a finding one journalist described as "one of the most grim polls I can think of seeing recently for an incumbent."
Most Jacksonville residents want no part of Trump’s Republican National Convention: poll
A new poll of residents in Jacksonville, Florida shows that nearly 60 percent don't want their city to host President Donald Trump's Republican National Committee.
Politico reports that the latest poll by the University of North Florida has found that "58 percent of Jacksonville voters surveyed oppose the RNC convention, and 42 percent support it."
The poll also found that, even among people who support hosting the RNC, there was significant concern about how it could increase the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Aliens, Bin Laden and Ivanka: How the Trump campaign is using YouTube because he can’t do mass rallies
Donald Trump is famous — and infamous — for his use of Twitter and Facebook. But particularly since the pandemic forced him to largely swear off his favorite mass, in-person rallies, his campaign has been amping up the use of another form of alternative media: YouTube and podcasts.
The president’s most recent sit-down interview? As it happens, it occurred last week on “Triggered,” a YouTube program hosted by his namesake son. In a conversation in the White House’s map room, Trump Jr. quizzed his dad about everything from who his favorite child is to whether aliens exist — to a Fox News report that Osama bin Laden wanted to assassinate President Barack Obama so that Joe Biden would ascend to the presidency.