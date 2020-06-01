Quantcast
‘He had nothing to say’: Top newspapers deliver scathing articles rebuking Trump’s absence as nation protests

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Washington Post and The New York Times served up hard-hitting news articles Sunday night rebuking President Donald Trump’s absence on the sixth day and night of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

“Never in the 1,227 days of Trump’s presidency has the nation seemed to cry out for leadership as it did Sunday, yet Trump made no attempt to provide it.” The Washington Post‘s Philip Rucker reported, adding that “Trump stayed safely ensconced inside and had nothing to say, besides tweeting fuel on the fire.”

Rucker, the Post’s White House Bureau Chief, did not stop his clear recriminations there.

“Trump and some of his advisers calculated that he should not speak to the nation because he had nothing to say, according to a senior administration official. He had no tangible policy or action to announce, nor did he feel an urgent motivation to try to bring people together. So he stayed silent.”

The New York Times delivered another embarrassing assessment.

“Inside the White House, the mood was bristling with tension. Hundreds of protesters were gathering outside the gates, shouting curses at President Trump and in some cases throwing bricks and bottles. Nervous for his safety, Secret Service agents abruptly rushed the president to the underground bunker used in the past during terrorist attacks.”

Clearly an address to the nation is called for. Trump’s advisors apparently aren’t so sure.

“Trump spent Sunday out of sight, even as some of his campaign advisers were recommending that he deliver a nationally televised address before another night of possible violence.”

And The Times offered up another example of just how bad the President’s advisory team is.

“Some officials were urging that Mr. Trump hold events intended to show black voters enraged over the latest videotaped act of brutality that he heard their views,” The Times’ Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman wrote. “A group of advisers discussed plans for a series of ‘listening’ events. But others have counseled that the president should take a hard line, one that is not quite as aggressive as his tweets but that sends a message to business owners whose property has been destroyed that he is willing to defend them.”

And then, this:

“Some campaign advisers were pressing for a formal address to the nation as early as Sunday. But White House officials, recalling Mr. Trump’s error-filled Oval Office address in March about the spread of the coronavirus, cautioned that it was not necessary. Mr. Trump quizzed advisers throughout the day Sunday about whether he should give an Oval Office address.”

