He rushed to help an injured police officer in San Jose — he got shot with rubber bullets moments later
San Jose resident Tim Harper was only at the protests to march with allies when he saw a police officer get injured. He sprung into action, rushing to the officer’s side, ABC7 reported.
A video shows Harper and two other officers carrying the man to safety and away from other protesters.
“I ran up there and grabbed his ankles and carried him to his car,” he told ABC7 News.
Harper saw police shoot a teenage boy in the head and rushed to his aid next. He was furious.
“I tried to walk up peacefully. I was a good distance from them and I just said ‘you guys just shot a kid in the head over here, what the heck is wrong with you guys’ and then the next thing I know, an officer walked through two officers, shot me, and then stepped behind the other two officers, and I just turned around and walked off,” he recalled.
Harper was shot in the stomach by the officer, moments after coming to help one of their own.
But things got worse. When he turned on the news, Haper saw San Jose police officer Jared Yuen, who was filmed taunting protesters.
jared yuen of sjpd pic.twitter.com/36E24PbmoN
— alexis penazo (@bisayaan) May 30, 2020
Harper then realized that the police officer that walked through the line just to shoot him for chastizing cops who shot a teen in the head, was none other than Jared Yuen.
“When you wake up in the morning like this, you’re not going to forget a face,” Harper said.
He went on to blast the police chief Eddie Garcia for backing up the officer.
“You got the chief of police backing this cop and we don’t want cops like this around here,” said Harper. “They need to fire him.”
Harper wants an apology from Yuen, but he also called San Jose PD internal affairs and wrote a letter to the city’s mayor.
See the video below:
Activism
WATCH: Kansas City riot police snatch black man and throw him face down after he shames them for violence
Video captured on Sunday seems to show police attacking a black protester after he criticized their ability to keep people safe.
The video was posted on Twitter early Monday morning.
"What @kcpolice did today was UNFORGIVABLE and UNFORGETTABLE," the caption reads.
In the video, a man who is black tells the police that they "overreact in the moment."
"If you ain't got the balls to protect the streets like you were paid to do, turn in your damn badge," the protester can be heard shouting at a line of riot police.
"Prematurely shooting people, prematurely using excessive force, get your scary ass on somewhere," the protester continues. At that point, no less than seven police in riot gear approach the protester, who is several yards away.
Activism
Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik on George Floyd’s killing: ‘Those things happen’
Disgraced former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik on Monday suggested that there is coordination between presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and so-called "terrorists" because they rioted after the death of George Floyd.
"How does this happen?" Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Kerik. "Tell me about the NYPD, tell me about racism in this country if you can identify it. I mean, can you see a situation where an innocent man is killed, murdered? How does this happen?"
"Well, it happens because you have some cop that was an idiot," Kerik explained. "Some cop that may have been a racist. Some cop that had, you know, some agenda. Who knows?"
Activism
WATCH: NYC cop filmed pulling down Black protester’s mask so he can pepper spray him in the face
In a video posted to Twitter by Anju J. Rupchandani, a man she claimed was her nephew had his protective COVID-19 mask pulled down by a New York City police officer so that he could spray him in the face at close range with pepper spray.
In the video, the young man can be seen with his hands in the air and making no move towards the white officer who suddenly reaches out to yank down the mask and blast him with the noxious spray.
As Rupchandani wrote, "I am heartbroken and disgusted to see one of my family members a young black man w/his hands up peacefully protesting and an NYPD officer pulls down his mask and pepper sprays him.