Here’s how ‘K-pop’ fans turned into a political force that wrecked Trump’s Tulsa rally

Published

24 mins ago

on

One of the reasons President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma fell apart was thanks to an online army of “K-pop” fans — or fans of Korean pop music. The group reportedly tricked the Trump campaign into thinking there would be far more attendees than there were through fake emails and signups, which not only caused them to put up a vast overflow area that wasn’t needed, but may have ruined the data collected for the campaign’s social media targeting operation.

On Monday, The New York Times looked into K-pop culture — and highlighted some of the reasons it came to become a political force.

“In recent weeks, K-pop devotees — who use Twitter as a home base, but proliferate across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms — have spammed a birthday card for President Trump, disrupted a Dallas police app seeking intelligence on protesters and flooded would-be white supremacist hashtags, while also announcing that they had matched a $1 million donation from BTS for Black Lives Matter groups,” reported Joe Coscarelli. “And in keeping with the growing popularity of K-pop in the United States, many of these budding digital activists may also be American citizens, according to experts.”

“South Koreans tend to follow U.S. elections closely because they could affect alliance relations between Washington and Seoul, and American policy on North Korea,” continued the report. “But they generally remain wary of taking sides in U.S. politics. Mr. Trump has been quite popular among liberal South Koreans, including young people, by raising hopes that his diplomacy with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, might produce a breakthrough in long-stalled talks on ending the North’s nuclear threat and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

“K-pop fans learned how to organize through their fandom,” said T.K. Park, the pseudonymous blogger behind “Ask a Korean!” He added that “K-pop is a digital-native music” and South Korea’s early adoption of internet connectivity “made Korean pop music respond to the demands of the internet, and also made K-pop’s fandom the most sophisticated actors in the digital sphere.”

The Trump campaign currently denies that K-pop fans are significantly disrupting their events.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

‘All eyes on Kentucky’ trends nationwide — one day before key primary to see who takes on Mitch McConnell

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

One day before Kentucky's Democratic Party primary, all eyes are the the Bluegrass State.

On Twitter, the hashtag #AllEyesOnKentucky trended nationwide before the vote, with many people worried about voter suppression after the Kentucky shut down thousands of polling places.

In Jefferson County, home to Louisville, there will be a single polling place for over 600,000 voters.

But it is not just the questions about voter suppression that have drawn attention to the state, there is also a major policy split among the two leading Democrats running to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the general election.

2020 Election

Growing evangelical support for a key Democrat could spell trouble for the GOP in November: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Although Democrats do plenty of campaigning in churches, one group of Christians they often struggle with is fundamentalist evangelicals. Nonetheless, Barack Obama reached out to that group during his 2008 campaign. And Gabby Orr reports in a new story for Politico that evangelical support for former Vice President Joe Biden could be a growing threat to President Donald Trump’s reelection prospects.

“During a faith-based forum in Southern California” in 2008, Orr recalls, Obama “said his own support for Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court decision on abortion rights did not mean he wasn’t interested in reducing abortion in America. The strategy worked. Obama’s campaign stops at churches, sermon-like speeches and his professed belief in Jesus Christ earned him 24% of the white evangelical vote — doubling Democrats’ support among young white evangelicals and gaining 3% points with the overall demographic from the 2004 election. Now, allies of President Donald Trump worry his 2020 opponent, Joe Biden, can do the same — snatching a slice of a critical voting bloc from Trump when he can least afford departures from his base.”

Breaking Banner

A top White House economic adviser is leaving — and he has a disturbing warning on his way out

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett is leaving the administration after his second tour of duty under the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump, and he shared an ominous warning about the country's future in an interview Monday with the Washington Post.

“I think everyone should be worried about how this is going to turn out in the end, because it’s a shock unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” Hassett said. "Certainly, the crisis is not over — and there’s a lot of work to do."

Continue Reading
 
 
