Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s how quickly the Senate GOP folded on inspector general oversight: Ex-White House ethics director

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Friday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who had placed a hold on two Trump administration nominees in protest of the president’s firing of inspectors general, lifted the holds, saying that he has now been satisfied by the info the administration has provided on the matter.

All told, Grassley’s hold lasted just 15 days — and former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub was quick to put into perspective how short that really is:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘We’ve become a nation of therapists for a disturbed little boy’: Internet scorns Trump’s Tulsa rally

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

On Friday, CNN's Jeremy Diamond reported that President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma is — at least to some extent — intended as a therapeutic experience for the president, to relieve weeks of stress and anger.

A big reason why this rally is happening tomorrow: Trump aides want to get him out of the funk he's been in for weeks."I guarantee you after Saturday, if everything goes well, he's going to be in a much better mood," a Trump political adviser told mehttps://t.co/COTznUWidg

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Jacksonville Sheriff sued to block the arrests of peaceful protesters during Trump’s RNC speech: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Worries about a draconian police response during President Donald Trump's 2020 RNC convention speech in Florida resulted in a new lawsuit, The Florida Times-Union reported Friday.

"The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s arrests on May 31, the first Sunday of protests, were illegal, violent and unconstitutional, a new federal lawsuit argues. The lawsuit, filed Friday by four of the protesters arrested that day, points to a mountain of video evidence to say officers indiscriminately arrested people for unlawful assembly or resisting without violence without any evidence that the protesters were actually breaking the law," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump to replace SDNY prosecutor with lawyer who defended Deutsche Bank from money laundering scandal: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

On Friday night, the Attorney General William Barr announced that Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will be stepping down.

His replacement will be Jay Clayton — who previously represented Deutsche Bank, one of President Donald Trump's most significant business creditors, from allegations they facilitated Russian money laundering.

The Southern District of New York, situated in Manhattan, frequently deals with significant white-collar investigations — and is currently in the process of investigating Deutsche Bank itself.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image