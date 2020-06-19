Here’s how quickly the Senate GOP folded on inspector general oversight: Ex-White House ethics director
On Friday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who had placed a hold on two Trump administration nominees in protest of the president’s firing of inspectors general, lifted the holds, saying that he has now been satisfied by the info the administration has provided on the matter.
All told, Grassley’s hold lasted just 15 days — and former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub was quick to put into perspective how short that really is:
Trump pitched a corrupt plan to hold the G7 Summit at his Doral resort for 56 days last year. So Grassley's hold on 2 minor nominees in response to Trump's IG purge lasted about a quarter Doral Heist.
Just a measly quarter Doral Heist! https://t.co/JWosgoSWfB
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 19, 2020
