Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why American conservatives are less likely to wear face masks — according to science

Published

2 hours ago

on

In most countries, wearing a face mask in response to the coronavirus pandemic is viewed as common sense; among the American far right, however, it has been politicized and is seen as an attack on President Donald Trump. Many of Trump’s allies and supporters have failed to take the pandemic seriously, and Dr. Vinita Mehta examines the political divide surrounding coronavirus in the U.S. in a June 28 article for Psychology Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sadly, even an existential public health crisis like the global pandemic is deeply mired in partisan politics,” Mehta explains. “According to one poll, 35% of conservatives expressed concern about coronavirus, by comparison to 68% of liberals. And only 42% of Republicans feared that they or a family member would be exposed to the virus — but a whopping 73% of Democrats and 64% independents reported feeling scared.”

However, Mehta adds, conservatives typically “fear getting sick more than liberals”— so why aren’t they worried about coronavirus? According to Mehta, a study by Lucian Conway of the University of Montana offers some insights on why Republicans and Democrats are likely to view coronavirus differently.

“Conservatives may be less affected by the pandemic than liberals in the U.S.,” Mehta writes. “After all, liberals and conservatives often reside in different regions of the country, and with varying levels of exposure to the virus. Thus, decreased concern would be based in actual experience.”

Mehta adds that conservatives are “more dismissive of the pandemic than liberals because of their political beliefs.”

“Simply put, since conservatives typically don’t support government restrictions, they are motivated to diminish the seriousness of the threat,” Mehta notes. “If they took the threat more seriously, they would have to consider governmental measures that are incompatible with their beliefs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mehta concludes her article by stressing that COVID-19 doesn’t make a distinction between liberals and conservatives.

“Will the recent outbreaks in the U.S. help us see the threat more clearly?,” Mehta writes. “ Let’s hope so, because in the case of COVID-19 political partisanship could have the power to kill.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin Republicans demanded people vote in person in April — but 80 percent of them voted absentee

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Wisconsin Republicans have come out against vote-by-mail. Yet, when A Better Wisconsin Together looked into the way Republican legislators in the state voted, they found 80 percent of them voted absentee, or by mail, reported the Wisconsin State-Journal.

Wisconsin's primary election became a source of a super spreading disaster for the coronavirus after people went to the polls in April. The Democratic governor had wanted to delay the election to try and protect people from greater exposure to the virus.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s what Trump’s ‘white power’ tweet reveals

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

To this point in his presidency, Donald Trump has told more than 19,000 public lies.

However, he recently did something very much out of character: He was honest about his inner thoughts and true beliefs.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman pleads ignorance after name-dropping a slain ‘boogaloo boy’ to deny police racism

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) posited during a congressional debate last week that not enough attention is being paid to white victims of police shootings, such as Duncan Lemp, who was fatally shot during a police raid at his home in March.

But as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel points out, a pro-gun right-wing organization mentions Lemp's name quite often, namely the "boogaloo" movement. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Lemp's killing "helped solidify the nascent boogaloo movement into a defined online subculture."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image