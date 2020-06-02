Here’s why DC’s fate could depend upon 10 key words

As protests roiled the nation’s capital on Monday night, one Democrat in Congress asked a question of Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The context behind the question was President Donald Trump’s assistance on using the military to quell protests against police violence.

“Do you intend to obey illegal orders from the president?” Ruben Gallego asked chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Mille, in a one-line letter with a single, 10-word question.

The military exists to protect Americans, not harm them. I have one simple question for Chairman Milley. pic.twitter.com/0LduJSE1sD — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) June 2, 2020

Gallego’s comment came amid reports of US troops mobilizing.

Tonight, multiple C-130J and C-17A cargo aircraft from Fort Riley, Fort Drum, and Fort Bragg are arriving into Andrews AFB. (@AP reporting 82nd Airborne Division activated) 10th Mountain Division & 1st Infantry Division which were on standby, also appear to be activated. pic.twitter.com/eTJB7QT8GG — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) June 2, 2020