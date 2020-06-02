Quantcast
Here’s why DC’s fate could depend upon 10 key words

2 mins ago

As protests roiled the nation’s capital on Monday night, one Democrat in Congress asked a question of Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The context behind the question was President Donald Trump’s assistance on using the military to quell protests against police violence.

“Do you intend to obey illegal orders from the president?” Ruben Gallego asked chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Mille, in a one-line letter with a single, 10-word question.

Gallego’s comment came amid reports of US troops mobilizing.

Here’s why DC’s fate could depend upon 10 key words

1 min ago

June 2, 2020

The military exists to protect Americans, not harm them. I have one simple question for Chairman Milley. pic.twitter.com/0LduJSE1sD

