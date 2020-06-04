Quantcast
Connect with us

Hillary Clinton rips Trump as ‘such an insecure man’ for refusing to wear a coronavirus mask in public

Published

34 mins ago

on

On Thursday, former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton joined former Vice President Joe Biden’s virtual town hall — and offered a few choice words against President Donald Trump.

Clinton in particular scorned Trump for refusing to wear a mask in public, when his own administration recommends it as a COVID-19 precaution. “He’s such an insecure man,” said Clinton. “He thinks it will make him less than he believes he is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clinton also slammed Trump and the GOP’s crusade against mail-in voting.

“Trump and the Republicans will do everything they can to prevent people from voting,” she said. “That’s why they are against vote by mail. That’s why they passed these ridiculous laws to try to limit the electorate.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio ripped by NYT for failing to protecting New Yorkers from the NYPD

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

As protesters in New York City demonstrate against the killing of George Floyd, police in the city have resorted to heavy-handed tactics to try to restore order.

They’re dragging people out one by one. It looks like a mosh pit in there. To be clear this was a peaceful protest that cops surrounded and charged at 8 pm on the dot pic.twitter.com/f3lvrT2dlK

— Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 5, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Labor Council demands Seattle police union address racism — or risk getting kicked out

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Seattle's police union risks being kicked out of the labor movement unless they immediately reform.

"The largest labor coalition in King County is giving the Seattle Police Officers Guild [SPOG] an ultimatum: acknowledge and address racism in law enforcement and in their union or risk being kicked out of the group," Crosscut reported Thursday. "In a vote Thursday, executive members of the King County Labor Coalition — a sort of union of unions — passed a resolution laying out tasks for the police guild, which represents over 1,000 rank-and-file officers."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Hillary Clinton rips Trump as ‘such an insecure man’ for refusing to wear a coronavirus mask in public

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Thursday, former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton joined former Vice President Joe Biden's virtual town hall — and offered a few choice words against President Donald Trump.

Clinton in particular scorned Trump for refusing to wear a mask in public, when his own administration recommends it as a COVID-19 precaution. "He’s such an insecure man," said Clinton. "He thinks it will make him less than he believes he is."

Clinton also slammed Trump and the GOP's crusade against mail-in voting.

"Trump and the Republicans will do everything they can to prevent people from voting," she said. "That’s why they are against vote by mail. That’s why they passed these ridiculous laws to try to limit the electorate."

Continue Reading
 
 