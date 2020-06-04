Hillary Clinton rips Trump as ‘such an insecure man’ for refusing to wear a coronavirus mask in public

On Thursday, former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton joined former Vice President Joe Biden’s virtual town hall — and offered a few choice words against President Donald Trump.

Clinton in particular scorned Trump for refusing to wear a mask in public, when his own administration recommends it as a COVID-19 precaution. “He’s such an insecure man,” said Clinton. “He thinks it will make him less than he believes he is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clinton also slammed Trump and the GOP’s crusade against mail-in voting.

“Trump and the Republicans will do everything they can to prevent people from voting,” she said. “That’s why they are against vote by mail. That’s why they passed these ridiculous laws to try to limit the electorate.”