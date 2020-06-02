Hiring a diverse army to track COVID-19 amid reopening
As a contact tracer, Teresa Ayala-Castillo is sometimes asked whether herbal teas and Vicks VapoRub can treat COVID-19. These therapies aren’t exactly official health guidance, but Ayala-Castillo isn’t fazed. She listens and then suggests other ideas — like getting rest and drinking plenty of fluids.“I don’t want to call them old wives’ tales, but these remedies are things that I’m 100% familiar with because my mom used them on me,” said Ayala-Castillo, a bilingual first-generation Ecuadorian American who works for the city of Long Beach, California.Health departments across the U.S. are worki…
Breaking Banner
Coronavirus is a blood vessel disease, study says — and its mysteries finally make sense
COVID-19
Pandemic antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO
Increased antibiotics use in combating the COVID-19 pandemic will strengthen bacterial resistance and ultimately lead to more deaths during the crisis and beyond, the World Health Organization said Monday.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a "worrying number" of bacterial infections were becoming increasingly resistant to the medicines traditionally used to treat them.
The UN health agency said it was concerned that the inappropriate use of antibiotics during the coronavirus crisis would further fuel the trend.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased use of antibiotics, which ultimately will lead to higher bacterial resistance rates that will impact the burden of disease and deaths during the pandemic and beyond," Tedros told a virtual press conference from the WHO's Geneva headquarters.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s dangerous mental condition grows worse as America faces devastating crises: Yale psychiatrist
A nation most afflicted with a mental health problem is the least likely to address it. I am speaking of the mental health, or lack thereof, of the president. His psychological impairments have been deadly through action and inaction, and are now promoting police brutality through pronouncements such as, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” while marking protesters as “thugs”.