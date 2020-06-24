Quantcast
Connect with us

Historian Ken Burns calls for Confederate monuments to come down — as Trump threatens statue protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday evening, according to Yahoo News, historian Ken Burns said on CNN that he supports the removal of Confederate monuments.

“I think we’re in the middle of an enormous reckoning right now in which the anxieties and the pains and the torments of injustice are bubbling up to the surface,” said Burns. “It’s very important for people like me, of my complexion, to it be as quiet as possible and to listen. What I know from my reading of history is that the confederate monuments have to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Burns proceeded to debunk the idea that taking down the Confederate monuments would be an attempt to rewrite history. On the contrary, he argued, putting up the statues in the first place was.

“They’re an attempt to rewrite history and to essentially celebrate a false narrative about what happened during the Civil War and to send the wink-winks, the dog whistles, as we’re fond of saying today, across the generations of what the Civil War was about,” said Burns. “It’s so interesting we’re having this having this argument because the people that we people who responsible for the deaths of — yes. These are people responsible for the deaths of the loyal American citizens. They are not about heritage. This is about the reimposition of white supremacy in the South at various periods.”

Burns comments come as President Donald Trump is publicly defending Confederate monuments and other statues glorifying slave-owning American individuals, threatening federal prosecution of any protesters who try to vandalize or take down the displays. He has even stated that he won’t even “consider” renaming U.S. military bases bearing the names of Confederate officers.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Internet schools ‘ignorant’ student at Trump rally who called Aunt Jemima ‘picture of American dream’

Published

1 min ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Her name is Reagan Escudé. Video of her speech during Tuesday's Phoenix rally hosted by Turning Point USA and headlined by President Donald Trump has gone viral, with over 4 million views in just 12 hours.

"Aunt Jemima was canceled," Reagan says, sounding as if she has a lump in her throat. "And if you didn't know, Nancy Green, the original, first Aunt Jemima, she was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup that we love and we have in our pantries today."

“Aunt Jemima was canceled… She was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup." -- A student at Trump’s event on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/jgONhiXiza

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Maine Republican shares Confederate flag post to honor ‘colored comrades’ from Army

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

A Maine Republican legislator shared a Facebook meme featuring the Confederate flag, which he says was intended to honor his "colored comrades" from the U.S. Army.

State Rep. Sheldon Hanington (R-Lincoln) shared a post from "The Brotherhood" social media page challenging followers to repost the Confederate battle flag, with the caption, "We will not back down from our heritage," reported the Bangor Daily News.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Grim’ sign for Trump as national poll shows him behind by 14 points

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

A New York Times/Sienna College national survey released Wednesday morning showed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a strong 14-point lead over President Donald Trump, a finding one journalist described as "one of the most grim polls I can think of seeing recently for an incumbent."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image