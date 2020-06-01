Quantcast
Connect with us

Homeland Security warned ‘domestic terrorist actors’ will exploit George Floyd protests: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Politico reported that the Department of Homeland Security issued a memo last week warning “domestic terrorist actors” will use the chaos of the George Floyd protests for nefarious purposes.

“The memo, dated May 29 and marked unclassified/law enforcement sensitive, cites ‘previous incidents of domestic terrorists exploiting First Amendment-protected events’ as one reason for DHS’ concern of additional targeted violence by ‘domestic terrorist actors,'” reported Betsy Woodruff Swan and Natasha Bertrand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It also reveals, citing the FBI, that on May 27, two days after Floyd’s death, ‘a white supremacist extremist Telegram channel incited followers to engage in violence and start the ‘boogaloo’ — a term used by some violent extremists to refer to the start of a second Civil War — by shooting in a crowd,'” continued the report. “One Telegram message encouraged potential shooters to ‘frame the crowd around you’ for the violence, the document said. And on May 29, ‘suspected anarchist extremists and militia extremists allegedly planned to storm and burn the Minnesota State Capitol,’ the memo reads, citing FBI information.”

“The body of the memo says the plans about the state capitol were made in 2019, but a footnote describing the FBI’s information says twice that the plans were made in 2020,” said the report. “Spokespersons for DHS and the FBI did not respond to requests for clarification on the dates, but a source familiar with the report said 2019 was a typo, and the plans were made in 2020. A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said he was unable to confirm or deny the report for security reasons. A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment. DHS spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Military rolls into DC to protect the White House from civil rights protesters

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump threatened that Monday night things would be different than past nights of protests.

“We’re doing it in Washington, DC. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before,” Trump vowed during a call with governors and mayors.

That appeared to be the militarization of police in the nation's capitol.

As the workday came to a close, the military vehicles began rolling through the streets of Washington, D.C to guard Trump at the White House. Trump reportedly was rushed to the bunker when a few hundred protesters surrounded the White House on Friday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Bridges up’: Actor John Cusack’s pictures show ‘South Side separated from the North’ in Chicago

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Actor and progressive activist John Cusack documented an eerie scene in downtown Chicago as the city braces for another night of protests against police brutality.

"Chicago has never been locked down like this in my memory," Cusack posted on Twitter.

Bridges up - south side separated from north - entire city is being boarded up as if a level 5 hurricane comming tonight -it’s surreal and crazy - pic.twitter.com/6wUHNohrjC

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus is a blood vessel disease, study says — and its mysteries finally make sense

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

A new report from a well-respected medical journal suggests that the coronavirus may be a blood vessel disease as well as a respiratory infection. That explanation would tie together a number of disparate manifestations of the novel coronavirus that were previously confounding researchers. That includes the emergence of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a coronavirus-related syndrome which only affects children; and the presence of toe rashes, a condition that has been dubbed "Covid Toe."
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image