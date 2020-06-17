Honduran president and wife test positive for coronavirus
The Honduran president has said he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Latin American nation has registered just under 10,000 COVID-19 infections, according to the health ministry, and 330 deaths.
“Over the weekend I began to feel some discomfort and today I have been diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19,” said Juan Orlando Hernandez during a press conference on Tuesday.
The 51-year-old leader said he will telework while he is treated, and that his symptoms are mild.
He said his wife, Ana Garcia, is asymptomatic.
Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, Hernandez has been at the forefront of the strategy to combat and prevent the coronavirus.
In many press appearances, he has promoted social isolation, the use of face masks, and hand washing.
Despite a March curfew, the number of infections has been increasing, with the military and police deployed to ensure the population remained home.
Putin has ‘disinfection tunnel’ to protect him from coronavirus
Visitors meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at his country residence must first pass through a walk-through device that sprays them with disinfectant, to protect him from the coronavirus, officials said.
Putin has been self-isolating at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow under lockdown although he made a public appearance without a mask at an outdoor event on the June 12 Russia Day holiday.
As part of precautions to protect the president, visitors walk through the device and get sprayed from above and the side, a video posted Tuesday evening on Twitter by Kremlin pool journalists from RIA Novosti state news agency showed.
