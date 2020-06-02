Horseback riding club rolls into Houston protests to stand in solidarity with protesters

Horses are raising a hoof to support Black Lives Matter protesters in Houston, Texas Tuesday.

After several nights of protests, an urban trail riding club, Nonstop Riders, joined the efforts

“We’re here representing for all our black brothers and sisters,” said Marcus Johnson, sitting atop his horse.

God I love Houston. An urban trail riding club, Nonstop Riders, has just rolled up to the downtown protest. Here’s Marcus Johnson of Houston’s Fifth award, fist raised in the air. “We’re here representing for all our black brothers and sisters.” pic.twitter.com/ybfKCo0jCV — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 2, 2020

As the riders fists stretched toward the blue Texas sky, the protest crowd broke into cheers and applause.

Cheers rose up from the crowd as these dudes rolled up. Clip-clip-clip-clop. pic.twitter.com/x1h8UpmyQy — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 2, 2020

Brianna Noble did the same at the protests Friday, sitting atop Dapper Dan, leading a crowd of protesters.

“I decided to take my horse out to the protest to kind of change the narrative of what’s going on. I wanted to give the media something positive. A good, bright, positive image to focus on, as opposed to some of the destruction,” she told KQED.