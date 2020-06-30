Hospital executive charged in $1.4B rural hospital billing scheme
A Miami entrepreneur who led a rural hospital empire was charged in an indictment unsealed Monday in what federal prosecutors called a $1.4 billion fraudulent lab-billing scheme.In the indictment, prosecutors said Jorge A. Perez, 60, and nine others exploited federal regulations that allow some rural hospitals to charge substantially higher rates for laboratory testing than other providers. The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville, Florida, alleges Perez and the other defendants sought out struggling rural hospitals and then contracted with outside labs, in far-off cities a…
COVID-19
Essential worker shoulders $1,840 pandemic debt due to COVID cost loophole
Carmen Quintero works an early shift as a supervisor at a 3M distribution warehouse that ships N95 masks to a nation under siege from the coronavirus. On March 23, she had developed a severe cough, and her voice, usually quick and enthusiastic, was barely a whisper.A human resources staff member told Quintero she needed to go home.“They told me I couldn’t come back until I was tested,” said Quintero, who was also told that she would need to document that she didn’t have the virus.Her primary care doctor directed her to the nearest emergency room for testing because the practice had no coronavi... (more…)
COVID-19
COVID-19 messes with Texas: What went wrong and how the state can turn it around
The July 4 holiday weekend usually means cookouts and big gatherings in Texas, but right now, the state is facing a public health catastrophe.
Hospitals in Dallas and Houston are nearing ICU capacity as the number of COVID-19 cases spikes across the state. The death toll from the virus is up 50% from a month ago.
COVID-19
How small towns are responding to the global pandemic
Before the global pandemic hit, small towns across America were dealing with struggling economies, aging roads and bridges, and declining populations.
The coronavirus added new challenges, like additional demand for limited hospital beds for an aging population, many of whom have chronic health conditions.
Fortunately, as I’ve seen in my work at the Small Town Center at Mississippi State University, small towns have the advantage of being more nimble and responsive to crisis than cities, largely because they have fewer regulations and more opportunities to be creative about problem-solving.