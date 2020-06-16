Quantcast
How Donald Trump is using America’s fear of Black men to destroy the anti-racism coalition

1 min ago

Donald Trump is such a cunning politician. He knows the kumbaya moment taking place in America right now will not last forever.He realizes that this multiracial alliance is fragile, because anything that has to do with race always is. Before George Floyd could be laid to rest last week, cracks already were forming in our cohesive platform.While we were basking in the excitement of white, black and brown people marching in lockstep over Floyd’s killing, Trump was busy looking for fractures.He found two very quickly. First, it was the looters. Now it’s the volatile phrase “defund the police.”Bot…

Mike Pence, Kayleigh McEnany and the narcissistic apocalypse of the new evangelicals

21 mins ago

June 16, 2020

When Peter Manseau heard that a former student of his at Georgetown, Kayleigh McEnany, had been named the new White House press secretary, he felt compelled to write about it.

His article, published earlier this month in the New Republic, is a warning in all but name, a American religious historian's observations about the underpinnings of his former student's worldview — an analysis one could read as sacrificial or suicidal.

‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia members arrested after shooting at Albuquerque protest: report

6 hours ago

June 15, 2020

Dramatic video posted to social media on Monday evening documents the aftermath of a shooting at a protest in Albuquerque.

"A man was shot during a protest at Tiguex Park Monday evening. The protest was for the removal of a Juan de Oñate statue, 'La Jornada', outside the Albuquerque Museum," KOB-4 reports. "Moments before protesters were about to remove the statue with a chain, shots were fired into the crowd."

https://twitter.com/viaSimonRomero/status/1272680511802990592

Trump is ‘obsessed with image and ratings’: NYT columnist warns he uses the presidency ‘like a branding exercise’

7 hours ago

June 15, 2020

On Monday, writing for The New York Times, columnist Michelle Cottle tore into President Donald Trump for using the presidency as a tool to create photo-ops, even when it runs contrary to the bests interests of America.

"Once again, President Trump is taking heat for treating the presidency like a branding exercise," wrote Cottle. "This time, instead of brandishing a Bible he doesn’t read next to a church he doesn’t attend, the president is resuming huge, made-for-TV campaign rallies. The first is set for Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. It will take place in a 19,000-seat arena that, in deference to the coronavirus pandemic that’s still raging, had canceled all other events through the end of July."

