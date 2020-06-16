Quantcast
Connect with us

How Obama is really the one responsible for this week’s big Supreme Court victory

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

In a piece in Gen, I write about how, ultimately, President Obama — and the work at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during his administration — paved the way for the massive and stunning Supreme Court win on LGBTQ equality, in which the court ruled that gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people are protected from employment discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.

The deliciousness of the ruling is that Justice Neil Gorsuch — the perhaps-until-yesterday darling of the religious extremists and a man appointed by Donald Trump — wrote the majority decision, and Chief Justice John Roberts joined him and the four liberals to slam down a 6-3 ruling.

This ruling will have far-reaching implications because it deemed that the word “sex” — a protected class under Title VII — is to be interpreted to include sexual orientation and gender identity. Legal scholars believe first and foremost it will undercut Trump’s vicious rollbacks of rights for transgender people specifically.

And its broad implications for dozens of statutes that prevent discrimination on the basis of sex, from housing to education, are clear, likely will lead to many more wins for gay and transgender people.

“We must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender. The answer is clear,” Gorsuch wrote in words that are likely to be quoted in many cases about many areas. “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But as I write in the piece in Gen, Gorsuch is actually no friend to LGBTQ rights and is a “religious liberty” crusader who will likely try to limit these very rights with odious exceptions allowing discrimination based on religious beliefs.

To read the remainder of this article, visit Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

What the disturbing parallels between ‘twisted’ Trump and Nixon tell us about the 2020 campaign

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

History often repeats itself. Just as the vast majority of civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protesters of the 1960s were peaceful, the majority of “Justice for George Floyd” protestors have been peaceful. But President Donald Trump, not unlike Richard Nixon in 1968, is using civil unrest to attack protestors in general and is aggressively campaigning on a law-and-order message.

The question, journalist Ed Pilkington asks in an article for The Guardian this week, is whether or not that type of message will work for Trump in November the way it worked for Nixon 52 years ago when he defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hubert Humphrey.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump administration is ‘disappointed’ South Africa called for UN probe into America’s systemic racism

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

A UN inquiry into US racism would be "ridiculous," a US official said Tuesday, voicing disappointment in ally South Africa for promoting the idea.

The UN Human Rights Council in Geneva is due Wednesday to discuss racism after a joint call by African nations, following worldwide horror over a white Minneapolis police officer's killing of unarmed African American George Floyd.

A draft resolution calls for an international commission of inquiry into systemic racism in the United States -- a high-level probe generally reserved for conflict zones such as Syria.

"I think it's a ridiculous idea," a senior State Department official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here is why Bill Barr’s lawsuit against John Bolton may only have an ‘audience of one’: Law professor

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice filed a civil suit against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton over the publication of his tell-all book alleging misconduct in the administration.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, law professor Rick Hasen explained why the lawsuit is likely just for show, to put Trump's mind at ease, rather than to actually block the book or win any sort of legal relief.

I've looked at the Bolton complaint, and a bit about the remedies portion t (https://t.co/OS4CI541Dx).The suit seeks declaratory relief (saying Bolton breached agreements), a constructive trust (disgorging any profits), and what looks like an injunction /1

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image