‘How to second term’: Comedian Sarah Cooper drops latest Trump lip-sync video – goes viral in minutes
Sarah Cooper, the brilliant stand up comedian whose lip-sync clips of her parroting President Donald Trump have elevated her to star status has just dropped her latest video – and it immediately went viral.
Called, “How to Second Term,” the video shows Cooper playing both Fox News host Sean Hannity and the President. The script is from Trump’s disastrous response to Hannity’s simple question from Thursday’s interview, when he asked Trump what his priorities for a second term would be.
Trump had no answer, which has been a big story for nearly 24 hours now.
Cooper’s video was posted to Twitter at 5:10 PM Friday. By 5:30, just 20 minutes later, it’s been viewed more thsan a quarter of a million – 263,000 – times.
Watch, and enjoy:
How to second term pic.twitter.com/WTuH277sUA
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 26, 2020
2020 Election
Here’s the big mistake the media is destined to make in 2020
Here’s an easy prediction: Over the next six-to-eight weeks, dozens of columns will be published that follow the same template. They’ll begin by reviewing the polls and discussing how “daunting” Trump’s prospects look at present, usually with a focus on how poorly he’s faring in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania–and maybe Florida–and among college-educated whites in the burbs, women and/or Obama-to-Trump voters.
They will then note that Hillary Clinton also led Trump by a similar margin in the nationwide polling in 2016, but won’t say that it was only for a few days that March. They might add that Mike Dukakis and George H.W. Bush had healthy leads at this point in their races before going on to lose badly.
2020 Election
Trump ridiculed after his campaign has to spend 2020 money in former Confederate states: ‘His campaign is collapsing’
President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign was ridiculed for spending money on a statewide television ad buy in Georgia.
The spending was initially reported by an ad-monitoring account. New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin followed up and was told it was a statewide ad buy.
https://twitter.com/jmartNYT/status/1276637034254393345
Trump's campaign was ridiculed for needing to spend money in the state, which he won by over five percentage points in 2016.
Here's some of what people were saying about the state of Trump's reelection effort:
https://twitter.com/jamiedupree/status/1276624197847056387
Federal Elections Commission is essentially defunct — as GOP member leaves for Koch-funded group
The White House announced it would nominate Allen Dickerson, a proponent of Citizens United, to the elections board.
After 10 months, the Federal Elections Commission in May regained a quorum with the confirmation of Republican appointee Trey Trainor—and promptly lost it just over five weeks later on Friday when commissioner Caroline Hunter resigned to join the Koch-funded group Stand Together, leaving the regulatory body again essentially powerless as the November general election draws closer.