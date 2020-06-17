Quantcast
Hundreds of Orlando International Airport employees test positive for COVID-19

5 mins ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week that an alarming number of employees at the Orlando International Airport tested positive for COVID-19 after nearly 500 of them were tested for the disease.

Orlando’s News 6 WKMG reports that 260 Orlando airport workers came back with positive novel coronavirus test results, which is a positive rate of around 52 percent.

DeSantis said that officials decided to conduct mass tests at the airport after seeing “a couple” of cases there, and the testing was largely focused on people at the airport who work closely together.

Florida so far has recorded more than 80,000 COVID-19 infections and around 3,000 deaths resulting from the disease.

Despite the recent eruption in cases in the state, President Donald Trump chose the city of Jacksonville as the site where he will accept the Republican Party’s 2020 nomination for the presidency.


