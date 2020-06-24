Quantcast
‘I can’t wait’ to ‘go out and start slaughtering’ Black people: Three North Carolina cops fired after racist rant

Published

56 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, the Port City Daily reported that three police officers in Wilmington, North Carolina, have been fired after dash-cam footage recorded a profane and racist rant in which they fantasized about “slaughtering” Black people and used the N-word.

“Michael ‘Kevin’ Piner, James ‘Brian’ Gilmore, and Jessie E. Moore II were all terminated from the force. The announcement came from the new Chief of Police Donny Williams — not even 24-hours into his first day as chief,” reported Michael Praats. “[Piner], along with two other officers have been fired from the department after dash-cam footage recorded two phone conversations — accidentally — and a supervisor conducting a routine audit of the videos found the disturbing content.”

“We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them f**king n****rs,” said Piner in the footage. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.”

Williams, who is African-American, gave a press conference discussing the incident.

“This is the most exceptional and difficult case I have encountered in my career,” said Williams. “We must establish new reforms for policing here at home and throughout this country.”


Rachel Maddow: ‘The federal government is just abandoning ship’ on stopping the coronavirus

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow described the "dystopian" world that the United States has been thrust into as the federal government has decided they're done dealing with the problem.

The United States just had the worst day on record for coronavirus cases, but President Donald Trump hasn't met with the coronavirus task force in weeks. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence told elected officials on Capitol Hill today that there were only a few counties in the country having spikes, which is false.

Secret Service forced to quarantine after Tulsa rally staff outbreak

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

After eight members of President Donald Trump's advance staff were diagnosed with COVID-19, the U.S. Secret Service has decided to quarantine dozens of officers who are now at risk of coming down with the coronavirus.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that since two Secret Service agents were diagnosed with the virus others the agents came in contact with could be at risk.

