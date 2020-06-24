‘I can’t wait’ to ‘go out and start slaughtering’ Black people: Three North Carolina cops fired after racist rant

On Wednesday, the Port City Daily reported that three police officers in Wilmington, North Carolina, have been fired after dash-cam footage recorded a profane and racist rant in which they fantasized about “slaughtering” Black people and used the N-word.
“Michael ‘Kevin’ Piner, James ‘Brian’ Gilmore, and Jessie E. Moore II were all terminated from the force. The announcement came from the new Chief of Police Donny Williams — not even 24-hours into his first day as chief,” reported Michael Praats. “[Piner], along with two other officers have been fired from the department after dash-cam footage recorded two phone conversations — accidentally — and a supervisor conducting a routine audit of the videos found the disturbing content.”
“We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them f**king n****rs,” said Piner in the footage. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.”
Williams, who is African-American, gave a press conference discussing the incident.
“This is the most exceptional and difficult case I have encountered in my career,” said Williams. “We must establish new reforms for policing here at home and throughout this country.”
