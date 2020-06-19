‘I feel like I’m living in a zombie apocalypse right before society crashes’: Oklahoma attorney

Oklahoma is having its largest coronavirus spikes since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, yet the Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided that the state will enter Phase 3 reopening, deaths be damned. In the middle of the crisis, President Donald Trump will bring together nearly 20,000 people from all over the region to an enclosed space to celebrate him.

In an MSNBC panel discussion, attorney Paul Demuro, who filed a suit to mandate there be healthcare precautions at the Trump rally, told Nicolle Wallace, “I feel like I’m living in a zombie apocalypse right before society collapses.”

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Friday that there can’t be any mandates on masks or social distancing for Trump’s supporters because the governor failed to outline a plan that would mandate precautions. Instead, the state’s plan has “suggested guidelines.”

“Look, there’s no winners and losers in this lawsuit,” he explained. “Except for one thing: the virus won.”

He explained that if someone designed a delivery system for mass-transmission during a pandemic, Trump’s rally would be it.

“What has failed us is not the lawsuit and our courageous plaintiffs, who were the only ones to stand up, but to dispel those in our local leadership,” he continues. “The only winner is the virus. It’s not a matter of whether people get sick and die in Tulsa as a result of this event. It’s a matter of how many.”

He went on to say that he has “zero confidence” that Trump supporters will follow CDC guidelines and the science at the event. He noted that the greatest evidence of the “strange world we live in” comes from the Tulsa County Courthouse, which is two blocks from the BOK Center where Trump is holding his rally.

“In the Tulsa County Courthouse, we have suspended all jury trials for criminal cases and civil cases, that’s the constitutional right to a jury trial for a civil case and a criminal case, a very important right — we have suspended that two blocks away from the BOK Center because we’ve decided that that 12 people are not safe to sit shoulder-to-shoulder in a jury box. And yet, on Saturday we’re going to have 19,000 people sitting in a box chanting and screaming without any social distancing measures. How do you square those two realities? I feel like I’m living in a zombie apocalypse movie just before society crashes. And again this is not about politics. The only winner here is the virus. Period,” Demuro closed.

See the video below: