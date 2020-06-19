‘I have not resigned’: SDNY US Attorney denies DOJ announcement he was ‘stepping down’

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York denied an announcement from Bill Barr’s Department of Justice that he was stepping down.

“I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney. I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning , my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York,” Geoffrey Berman said in a statement.

“I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate,” he explained.

“Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption,” he vowed.