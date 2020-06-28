‘I have one too’: Trump fans claim White House adviser wore ‘QAnon’ flag pin on Fox News
Conspiracy-minded Fox News viewers cheered White House trade adviser Peter Navarro after they assumed he wore a flag pin celebrating the QAnon conspiracy theory.
During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Navarro could be seen sporting a U.S.A. flag ping with a curious alteration.
While it wasn’t clear from the broadcast, several viewers of the program declared that Navarro was promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory alleging a “deep state” plot against President Donald Trump.
One commenter said that he recognized the QAnon pin because he also owned one.
Read the tweets below.
Peter Navarro was on Sunday morning Futures with @MariaBartiromo he was wearing a #American flag pin on his left lapel. There is a Q in the stripes. Navarro NEVER wears a flag pin. #QANON going mainstream #WWG1WGA #TRUMP2020
— Tuckerparks19 (@tuckerparks19) June 28, 2020
Navarro on with Bartiromo, is that a Q on his flag pin?
— Tuckerparks19 (@tuckerparks19) June 28, 2020
Wow!!!!! @PeterNavarro45 is wearing a flag pin with Q on it. I have one too
— David Burnham USMC⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@exhaustartist) June 28, 2020
