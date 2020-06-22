Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I worked with Larry Kudlow — no one has less credibility’ on COVID-19: CNN’s John Harwood

Published

4 mins ago

on

John Harwood once worked at CNBC covering business, economics and the markets, but at CNN Harwood is at the White House covering the ever-evolving story about the future of the coronavirus in the United States.

“Look, eventually reality catches up to political baloney, and that’s what’s happening in real-time with coronavirus,” said Harwood at the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the White House said that they would no longer require temperatures be taken to enter the building. It’s a strange move given six of Trump’s advance team, including two Secret Service agents, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Tulsa rally.

“We’ve had mixed messages and missed messages all year long on coronavirus,” said Harwood. “It was really brought to a head this morning. Take a listen to these two advisers, both economic advisers, Peter Navarro and Larry Kudlow. Listen to their differing assessments of what we’re facing ahead in the next couple of months.”

Kudlow appeared on CNBC to say that a second wave of coronavirus “isn’t coming.”

“It’s just hot spots. They send in CDC teams, we’ve got the testing procedures, we’ve got the diagnostics, we’ve got the PPE. And so I really think it’s a pretty good situation,” he said.

“Actually, I think nationwide the positivity rate is still quite low, well under 10 percent,” he also said. Ten percent of the U.S. population would mean nearly 32 million people would have the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Navarro, by contrast, said that the U.S. is filling the stockpile anticipating a second-wave would come in the fall.

“Look, Larry Kudlow is my friend,” Harwood confessed. “We worked together at CNBC for many years. It is hard to think of a public official with less credibility on this topic than Larry Kudlow. He’s the one who said we’ve got it controlled airtight several months ago.”

See the comments from Harwood below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I worked with Larry Kudlow — no one has less credibility’: CNN’s John Harwood

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

John Harwood once worked at CNBC covering business, economics and the markets, but at CNN Harwood is at the White House covering the ever-evolving story about the future of the coronavirus in the United States.

"Look, eventually reality catches up to political baloney, and that's what's happening in real-time with coronavirus," said Harwood at the White House.

On Monday, the White House said that they would no longer require temperatures be taken to enter the building. It's a strange move given six of Trump's advance team, including two Secret Service agents, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Tulsa rally.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Corruption is their brand’: Senate Republicans slammed for remaining silent after Trump fired SDNY’s Berman

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

On Monday, former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub tore into Senate Republicans for standing behind President Donald Trump in spite of all his attacks on the rule of law.

In particular, Shaub tweeted, Senate Republicans' refusal to exert any oversight in the wake of Trump firing the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York is a throwback to when every Senate Republican except Mitt Romney voted to fully acquit the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine impeachment saga.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Local Fox host asks Korean band members to explain why ‘K-pop fans’ sabotaged Trump’s rally

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

An anchor for Fox 5 in New York asked a Korean band to explain why their fans allegedly sabotaged a President Donald Trump's recent rally in Tulsa.

The exchange occurred as the band TXT was being interviewed on Monday morning.

"A million people were going to show up but a lot of K-pop fans have said they actually got the tickets," the anchor explained. "Do you know anything about that whole movement, TikTok users and K-pop fans getting those tickets for President Trump's rally and then not showing up?"

The band members seemed confused by the question.

"We were practicing, that's all," one performer explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image