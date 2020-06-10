‘Idiot’ Trump supporter ignites a furious backlash after attempting to appeal to Hispanic Texans

Joe Michael Perez owns a Trump memorabilia shop in Texas’s Corpus Christi Trade Center, and took an opportunity to promote his business in a local bilingual newspaper — with a photo of himself by a statue of deceased Tejano singer Selena wearing a Trump “Keep America Great” hat, The Houston Chronicle reports.
The photo was apparently meant has an outreach to Latinos, but unsurprisingly, it backfired.
“I think he is a disrespectful idiot,” says Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father. “Selena was never involved with politics.”
As the Chronicle points out, the photo generated over 1,000 comments on Facebook, most of them saying the picture is disrespectful.
“Selena is going to come for y’all’s soul for doing that to her,” wrote Javier Salinas.
Valerie Garza wrote that she doesn’t think Selena “would’ve supported a pervert tyrant who treated women less than equals” and calls it “a ridiculous and disrespectful display.”
To see the full comment thread, click the link below:
