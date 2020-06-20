If Trump forces out SDNY’s Berman his staff will make sure investigation information ‘somehow gets out’: Ex-prosecutor
On MSNBC Saturday, former federal prosecutor and Westchester DA candidate Mimi Rocah said that if the Justice Department tries to lock out SDNY Attorney Geoffrey Berman, other prosecutors in his office will come forward with information.
“Last night Bill Barr, the attorney general of the United States, lied in writing and said that U.S. Attorney Berman had resigned,” said Rocah. “Thank goodness that Geoff Berman has the integrity and the courage, which is short supply in this administration, to stand up very quickly and say in writing, I did not resign and I’m not going anywhere.”
“Fortunately in this day and age, everything is basically on the computer,” said Rocah. “Are they going to attempt, at some point, to lock Berman out of the Department of Justice computer system? I mean, it’s not like anyone can just get into that. Look, that would be the equivalent of stealing files.”
“They can’t lock out all of the prosecutors in the office, though,” added Rocah. “Geoff Berman is very popular in that office, because he has tried so hard to maintain the independence of this office of the Southern District of New York throughout the Trump administration. So I think if something like that is attempted, there will be plenty of people in that office who will make sure that the information somehow gets out.”
