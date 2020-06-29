In Arizona race, Martha McSally makes health care pledge at odds with her track record
Trailing Democratic challenger Mark Kelly in one of the country’s most hotly contested Senate races, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally is seeking to tie herself to an issue with across-the-aisle appeal: insurance protections for people with preexisting health conditions.“Of course I will always protect those with preexisting conditions. Always,” the Republican said in a TV ad released June 22.The ad comes in response to criticisms by Kelly, who has highlighted McSally’s votes to undo the Affordable Care Act. That, he argued, would leave Americans with medical conditions vulnerable to higher-priced i…
Trump-loving governors who took his COVID-19 advice are ‘in retreat’ as his 2020 campaign stumbles: report
Governors in multiple states who took President Donald Trump's advice on reopening their economies as quickly as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic have been forced to reverse course, which Politico reports is further damaging his campaign's prospects.
"Republican governors in Florida, Arizona and Texas followed Trump’s lead by quickly reopening their states while taking a lax approach to social distancing and mask-wearing," the publication writes. "Now each of them is seeing skyrocketing coronavirus caseloads and rising hospitalizations, and Republican leaders are in retreat."
Letter sent in ‘utmost confidentiality’ to Bill Barr set in motion intervention for Michael Flynn: report
According to a report from the New York Times, a letter sent in secret to Attorney General Bill Barr asking him to intercede in the case of former Donald Trump aide Michael Flynn, set in motion a move by the Justice Department to force a judge to set aside Flynn's guilty pleas.
The report notes that Flynn attorney Sidney Powell, who used her appearances on Fox News to get Donald Trump's attention, sent off a letter over a year ago asking for Barr to appoint an outsider to look at the case that was already in the sentencing stage.
‘Treason on the links’: Lindsey Graham buried for playing golf with Trump after Russian bounty bombshell
One day after expressing concern that the Trump administration might have been aware of an offer by the Russians to pay a bounty for the murder of U.S. military members by terrorists, the South Carolina Republican was seen heading out for a round of golf with the embattled president.
Following the bombshell report from the New York Times, Graham tweeted, "Imperative Congress get to the bottom of recent media reports that Russian GRU units in Afghanistan have offered to pay the Taliban to kill American soldiers with the goal of pushing America out of the region."
Those concerns didn't seem to be enough for Graham to keep his distance from the president who was implicated in the report, with CNN's Kaitlan Collin's tweeting, "Dressed for golf, President Trump just left the White House with Sen. Lindsey Graham."