In dark of night filing Trump asks Supreme Court to void ObamaCare – as COVID-19 cases hit new all-time record

The Trump administration in the dead-of-night late Thursday filed a motion asking the U.S. Supreme Court to void, or invalidate, the complete Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare. The stunning move comes on the day coronavirus cases hit yet another all-time high, the second day in a row.

“In a late-night filing, Solicitor General Noel Francisco said that once the law’s individual coverage mandate and two key provisions are invalidated, ‘the remainder of the ACA should not be allowed to remain in effect,'” CNN reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump repeatedly has told voters he will protect their healthcare, including for people with pre-existing conditions. The Affordable Care Act mandates that no one with pre-existing conditions can be charged more. But the Trump administration, especially his Dept. of Justice, has actively worked to eliminate ObamaCare and protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Here is President Trump, just five days ago, promising to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

Trump, who has repeatedly proposed cuts to safety net programs & health care coverage, packs multiple lies into a single statement by saying, "We will protect Medicare & Social Security for our great seniors. And we will always protect patients w/ preexisting conditions, always." pic.twitter.com/X2cSBIJPML — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.