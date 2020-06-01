Quantcast
Independent autopsy finds George Floyd was killed by asphyxia — contradicting medical examiner

June 1, 2020

On Monday, George Floyd’s family released the results of the independent autopsy into his death following a police officer kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes.

According to USA TODAY’s Nicquel Terry Ellis, the report concludes Floyd’s death was “homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

This conclusion is a stark contrast with that of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which concluded there was no evidence asphyxia was the direct cause of death and said, “The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”


Trump’s dangerous mental condition grows worse as America faces devastating crises: Yale psychiatrist

June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

A nation most afflicted with a mental health problem is the least likely to address it.  I am speaking of the mental health, or lack thereof, of the president.  His psychological impairments have been deadly through action and inaction, and are now promoting police brutality through pronouncements such as, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” while marking protesters as “thugs”.

Actor George Clooney pens op-ed calling out Trump for stoking ‘hatred and violence’ — without even saying his name

June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

In an editorial for the Daily Beast, George Clooney called racism America's original disease.

“There is little doubt that George Floyd was murdered,” wrote George Clooney. “This is our pandemic. It infects all of us, and in 400 years we’ve yet to find a vaccine.”

He quoted radio host and reporter Sarah Koenig, who spent a year covering the dysfunction in the Cleveland, Ohio criminal justice system for NPR's ‘Serial’ podcast.

