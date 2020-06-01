Independent autopsy finds George Floyd was killed by asphyxia — contradicting medical examiner

On Monday, George Floyd’s family released the results of the independent autopsy into his death following a police officer kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes.

According to USA TODAY’s Nicquel Terry Ellis, the report concludes Floyd’s death was “homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

BREAKING: Independent autopsy finds that George Floyd’s death “was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.” — Nicquel Terry Ellis (@NTerryEllis) June 1, 2020

This conclusion is a stark contrast with that of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which concluded there was no evidence asphyxia was the direct cause of death and said, “The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”