Indiana councilman caught on camera complaining ‘uneducated’ Black Lives Matter protesters ‘unfortunately breed’

Published

1 min ago

on

An Indiana politician is under fire for comments he made disparaging protesters, a local CBS affiliate reports.

According to a video shared by WANE, Allen County Councilman Larry Brown can be heard saying that people who participated in recent Black Lives Matter-inspired protests are “uneducated,” adding that “unfortunately they also breed.”

“As uneducated as they are, obviously, on local government, they do vote, and unfortunately they also breed,” Brown said at a Thursday hearing on whether or not city officials should make a public statement about police brutality.

“They do vote and they’re going to be an uneducated voter,” he added.

Brown later apologized for his comments, but doubled down on his contention that protesters are “uneducated.”

“These comments were made in response to a discussion about what role Council can play in addressing the issues before us today. I do stand by my comment that too many of the protesters seem to be uneducated in local government structure,” he said.

Watch the video below:


