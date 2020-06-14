Internet celebrates ‘best president ever’ Obama by honoring 44th president on Trump’s birthday
It’s President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday but on social media former President Barack Obama is the one being celebrated.
On Twitter, the top trending topics include #BestPresidentEver, which is number one and almost entirely comprised of tweets about Barack Obama.
“President Trump celebrates 74th birthday” is number two.
“President Obama” is number three. “Mr. President,” mostly praise for Obama or attacks on Donald Trump, is number four.
#RampGate, relating to Trump having to be helped to walk down a ramp after he delivered the West Point commencement address in number seven.
“People are expressing their appreciation for former president Barack Obama,” is number nine.
#TrumpIsUnwell comes in at number 10.
And #ObamaDayJune14th is number 11.
A few examples:
Today is Yo Day!!!! Love you #44 and miss You!!! #BestPresidentEver #ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/gO3uyjKNwN
— MeShellTheBell (@MeShellTheBell1) June 14, 2020
#BestPresidentEver walks the ramp with ease and grace — and going up. #ObamaAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/EtZd3KJI7V
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) June 14, 2020
GM everybody-
I hear it’s #ObamaDayJune14th ❤️
President Obama, a man of integrity and inspiration that believed in building bridges, not walls. #HappyBirthdayTrump pic.twitter.com/DaISEuF0ev
— Debbie (@Dangchick1) June 14, 2020
President Obama can win elections without cheating.#ObamaDay #ObamaDidEverythingBetter #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/rSRMTGRw8R
— 🌷Robyn (@rsmale) June 14, 2020
Impossible to pick just one @PeteSouza photo of my President. @BarackObama encompassed everything a leader should: strength, compassion, clarity, accountability, affability, humility.#ObamaDayJune14th #ObamaAppreciationDay #ObamaDay #BarackObamaDay #BarackObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/VOV92AW9Ft
— Dr. Lara Carlson (@DrLaraCarlson) June 14, 2020
Forever First Family #ObamaAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/p4NhJMPFN7
— TV One (@tvonetv) June 14, 2020
