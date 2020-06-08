Internet mocks Trump as White House mulls presidential address on race: ‘What’s next, a speech on sexual consent?’

As the nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd enter their third week the White House is engaged in an internal debate over whether or not President Donald Trump should deliver an address to the nation on race and national unity. Americans on social media are having a blast mocking the idea. Many believe there is not a president less qualified to lecture the nation on race, given that many also believe this president is a white nationalist or white supremacist.

Given Trump’s bad behavior on a wide variety of topics, there are a wide variety of other equally bad opportunities, which many were only too pleased to point out.

This is like Harvey Weinstein giving a speech on how to behave in the workplace. https://t.co/XNUPItq9qI — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) June 8, 2020

The guy who ran on racism is going to make a speech saying racism is bad? https://t.co/9oqAFKgZWe — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 7, 2020

What’s next, a Trump speech to the nation on sexual consent? https://t.co/2avfcsvjR3 — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) June 8, 2020

Followed by one on how to keep ones wedding vows. — DemocratNYC (@democrat_nyc) June 8, 2020

That’d be like Hitler giving a speech on how much he loves the Jews — Chris white (@ChrisWhite04) June 8, 2020

First line of the speech: “I’m the least racist president you’ll find” — Mavin Peachy Skies 🍑 (@MavinPeachy) June 8, 2020

Things I need to hear in Trump’s race speech: 1. I apologize to the Central Park 5. 2. I apologize to President Obama for bitherism. 3. I apologize to black athletes I called SOBs. 4. I apologize to black countries I called “shitholes.” 5. I resign.https://t.co/ht6I4USDQv — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 8, 2020

He can’t wing it and no one in the WH can write it! Imagine Stephen Miller penning that one. https://t.co/H1bNcIUKF8 — HappyHarpy (@amanthat) June 8, 2020

Over/under number of times he utters the phrase “the blacks”. I say 3. — Ryan Ciulla (@RyanACiulla) June 8, 2020

Your big race speech is going to be quite something. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 8, 2020

Too little too late. You can’t start a race war and then pretend to unite the country because you’re scared of your sinking poll numbers. https://t.co/H1EVfec85D — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) June 8, 2020

The Racist Is going to give a speech about race and unity. https://t.co/cTVpogKBPP — Laura👠Marlin (@GiGicmka) June 8, 2020

Literally anybody else should be giving that speech https://t.co/gZ3dXGKGwj — Jeremy Lagos (@Lagos_Jeremy) June 8, 2020

