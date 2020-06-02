Internet scorns Trump for saying D.C. was the ‘safest place on earth last night’: ‘Bunker Boy says what?’
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to proudly proclaim he had succeeded in restoring order to Washington, D.C. last night.
Washington, D.C., was the safest place on earth last night!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020
Commenters on social media did not see it the same way.
Did your hear that George W. Bush’s former alum have launched a Super PAC to elect Joe Biden?
— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 2, 2020
Especially from the White House basement!!!!!
— Scrooge McCuck (@Deaner1000) June 2, 2020
Dude are you blind? pic.twitter.com/Ltqo0PLXUX
— United for the People (@people4kam) June 2, 2020
He says from inside his bunker.https://t.co/T4WgbDOrHW
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) June 2, 2020
Trump teargassed peaceful protesters for a photo op.
Trump teargassed peaceful protesters for a photo op. pic.twitter.com/rEcD7Ju1HC
— Jelle Simons (@jelle_simons) June 2, 2020
You mean your underground bunker surrounded by vicious dogs and ominous weapons was the safest place on earth last night, because you are a coward.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 2, 2020
bunker boy says what
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 2, 2020
#BunkerBitch pic.twitter.com/Yw3fvXxB9S
— (@Sundae_Gurl) June 2, 2020